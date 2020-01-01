The Tembo Geospatial Stack is designed to bring spatial database capabilities to PostgreSQL.
No matter whether you need to handle spatial objects, location queries, or GIS (geographic information systems)-facing workloads in general, this stack brings out-of-the-box geospatial support to PostgreSQL for quick, easy, & reliable deployments.
Container image
This stack is built with the custom image
geo-cnpg. Specific technical specifications for this container image can be found within the geo-cnpg Dockerfile.
Interested in looking through the code for other Stack-specific images? You can find them all within the official tembo-images repository.
Extensions
- pg_stat_statements -
pg_stat_statementsis an additional supplied module that provides valuable metrics related to query performance.
- fuzzystrmatch -
fuzzystrmatchis implemented to help with string matching including approximate or “fuzzy” matches. It’s especially useful for tasks like deduplication or linking different data sets where string data may not be exactly the same.
- postgis -
postgisis the primary PostGIS extension used to add support for geographic objects to PostgreSQL. It allows for storing and querying data based on location.
- postgis_raster -
postgis_rasteris an extension for handling raster data. It’s used for storing and analyzing grid-based data like satellite imagery or digital elevation models.
- postgis_tiger_geocoder -
postgis_tiger_geocoderprovides geocoding and reverse geocoding functionality. It uses the TIGER (Topologically Integrated Geographic Encoding and Referencing) data from the US Census Bureau.
- postgis_topology -
postgis_topologyfocuses on topological data models and functions, allowing for more advanced spatial data analysis and consistency.
- address_standardizer -
address_standardizerhelps in standardizing address data to make it consistent and easier to work with, especially for geocoding purposes.
- address_standardizer_data_us -
address_standardizer_data_usprovides the necessary data for the
address_standardizerextension that is specifically tailored for US addresses.
- Extensions from Trunk can be installed on-demand.
Getting started
Ready to try out some examples? Let’s walk through a scenario that would involve loading geospatial data into Postgres.
Download GDAL library
If you haven’t already, please download the GDAL library which includes the tool
ogr2ogr.
Download sample dataset
For the purposes of this demonstration, we will utilize the PostGIS-supplied New York City data bundle.
You can follow the PostGIS tutorial here or download this dataset directly from this link.
Once downloaded, move the .zip file to your target directory and unzip.
Setup
Once you’ve established a Tembo Geospatial Stack instance, you can copy the connection string from the UI and execute it in your terminal.
Alternatively, you can fill in and run the following
psql command:
psql 'postgresql://postgres:<your-password>@<your-host>:5432/postgres'
Define a database
While the default database is
postgres, it may be useful to create a separate database for your geospatial workload.
This can be achieved by running
CREATE DATABASE <your-database> once you’ve connected to Tembo. You can then switch the connected database by running
\c <your-database>.
If you’d like to learn more, check out our guide on how to select a database in Postgres.
Load the data
Navigate to your local directory where the data is stored; the path will look similar to
path/to/target/directory/postgis-workshop/data/.
For this simple exercise, we’ll focus exclusively on shapefiles, but bear in mind that they alone do not represent the entire dataset.
Consider the following files:
- nyc_cencus_blocks.shp
- nyc_homicides.shp
- nyc_neighborhoods.shp
- nyc_streets.shp
- nyc_subway_stations.shp
PostGIS does a great job in their free workshop on how to use
ogr2ogr with select flags to load data into Postgres.
Their explanation can be found here.
With the following command, we can load files (individually) into Postgres:
ogr2ogr \
-nln nyc_streets \
-nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI \
-lco GEOMETRY_NAME=geom \
-lco FID=gid \
-lco PRECISION=NO \
Pg:"dbname=<your-database> host=<your-host> user=postgres" \
nyc_streets.shp
Loading files individually may take some time, so an alternative may be to create a script that iterates across target files and loads them from one executable.
PLEASE NOTE: The following is strictly for demonstration purposes and we strongly advise against hardcoding sensitive information in a script like the one below.
Start by creating a file:
touch <your-file-name>.sh
Then, with your preferred text editor or IDE (integrated development environment), introduce the following script to your file:
#!/bin/bash
DATABASE="dbname=<your-database> \
host=<your-host> \
user=postgres \
password=<your-password>"
for f in *.shp
do
echo "Processing $f file..."
TABLE_NAME=$(basename "$f" .shp)
ogr2ogr \
-nln "$TABLE_NAME" \
-nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI \
-lco GEOMETRY_NAME=geom \
-lco FID=gid \
-lco PRECISION=NO \
Pg:"$DATABASE" \
"$f"
done
Make the file executable by running the following:
chmod +x <your-file-name>.sh
You can then load the data by running the following command within the local, target file-containing directory:
./<your-file-name>.sh
Confirm successful data upload
If you’re not already connected, you can connect to your database by following the same instructions as laid out in the Setup section above.
Then, simply confirm you are in the correct database and run
\t to list the current tables.
Sample queries
Wondering what kinds of queries you’re able to run at this point? Let’s view some examples.
Query 1
How many rows are there in the
nyc_streets table?
SELECT COUNT(*) FROM nyc_streets;
Result:
count
-------
19091
(1 row)
Query 2
Which fields (columns) are represented in the
nyc_streets table?
SELECT
column_name,
data_type
FROM
information_schema.columns
WHERE
table_name = 'nyc_streets';
Result:
column_name | data_type
-------------+-------------------
gid | integer
id | bigint
geom | USER-DEFINED
name | character varying
oneway | character varying
type | character varying
(6 rows)
Query 3
What are all the streets in the
nyc_streets table that have the Ave suffix (while limiting results to 10 rows)?
SELECT name FROM nyc_streets WHERE name LIKE '%Ave%' LIMIT 10;
Result:
name
----------------
Avenue O
Avenue Z
Avenue Y
Avenue N
Carlton Ave
Ryder Ave
Willoughby Ave
Gee Ave
Myrtle Ave
7th Ave
(10 rows)
Query 4
How many results are available for the specific street Lexington Avenue?
SELECT COUNT(*)
FROM nyc_streets
WHERE name = 'Lexington Ave';
Result:
count
-------
5
(1 row)
Query 5
What is the SRID (Spatial Reference Identifier) of the data in this table, and if possible, how can I change it?
SELECT DISTINCT ST_SRID(geom) FROM nyc_streets;
Result:
st_srid
---------
4326
(1 row)
Say the SRID was actually 26918. How can I change the SRID to 4326?
ALTER TABLE nyc_streets
ALTER COLUMN geom
TYPE geometry(Geometry, 4326)
USING ST_Transform(ST_SetSRID(geom, 26918), 4326);
Result:
ALTER TABLE