Tembo has a Terraform Provider that allows you to provision an Instance on the Tembo Cloud.

Requirements

Authentication

Tembo Terraform Provider needs an access_token to authenticate with the API. Generate a long-lived API token by following steps here.

Note: To set access_token either create a local .tfvars file with the variable or set an environment variable with the access_token as shown below.

export TEMBO_ACCESS_TOKEN = "TOKEN_GOES_HERE"

Example Usage

terraform { required_providers { tembo = { source = "tembo-io/tembo" } } } provider "tembo" { access_token = var . access_token } variable "access_token" { type = string }

tembo_instance (Resource)

Resource for creating a tembo instance.

Example Usage

resource "tembo_instance" "test_instance" { instance_name = "test-instance" org_id = "org_test" # Replace this with your org_id cpu = "1" stack_type = "Standard" environment = "dev" memory = "4Gi" storage = "10Gi" replicas = 1 # extra_domains_rw = ["sample-invalid-domain.test.tembo-development.com"] postgres_configs = [ { name = "max_connections" value = "200" }, { name = "wal_buffers" value = "10" } ] trunk_installs = [ { name = "pgmq" version = "0.24.0" } ] extensions = [{ name = "plperl" description = "PL/Perl procedural language" locations = [{ database = "app" schema = "public" version = "1.0" enabled = false }, { database = "postgres" schema = "public" version = "1.0" enabled = true }] }, { "name" : "pltclu", "description" : "PL/TclU untrusted procedural language", "locations" : [ { "database" : "app", "schema" : "public", "version" : "1.0", "enabled" : false, "error" : false, "error_message" : null }, { "database" : "postgres", "schema" : "public", "version" : "1.0", "enabled" : false, "error" : false, "error_message" : null } ] }] } output "instance" { value = tembo_instance.test_instance }

Schema

Required

cpu (String) CPU. Supported values: 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32

(String) CPU. Supported values: 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32 environment (String) Environment. Values supported: dev, test, prod

(String) Environment. Values supported: dev, test, prod instance_name (String) Unique name of the instance

(String) Unique name of the instance memory (String) Memory. Values supported: 1Gi, 2Gi, 4Gi, 8Gi, 16Gi, 32Gi

(String) Memory. Values supported: 1Gi, 2Gi, 4Gi, 8Gi, 16Gi, 32Gi org_id (String) Id of the organization in which the instance will be created

(String) Id of the organization in which the instance will be created stack_type (String) Stack type for the instance. Supported values: Standard, MessageQueue, MachineLearning, OLAP, OLTP

(String) Stack type for the instance. Supported values: Standard, MessageQueue, MachineLearning, OLAP, OLTP storage (String) Storage. Values supported: 10Gi, 50Gi, 100Gi, 200Gi, 300Gi, 400Gi, 500Gi

Optional

Read-Only

instance_id (String) Unique ID for the instance generated by Tembo

(String) Unique ID for the instance generated by Tembo last_updated (String) Last updated date time in UTC

(String) Last updated date time in UTC state (String) Instance state. Values: Submitted, Up, Configuring, Error, Restarting, Starting, Stopping, Stopped, Deleting, Deleted

Nested Schema for extensions

Required:

locations (Attributes List) (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes List) (see below for nested schema) name (String)

Optional:

description (String)

Nested Schema for extensions.locations

Required:

database (String)

(String) enabled (Boolean)

Optional:

schema (String)

(String) version (String)

Nested Schema for postgres_configs

Required:

name (String)

Optional:

value (String)

Nested Schema for trunk_installs

Required:

name (String)

Optional: