Support Overview

info

Are you visiting this page seeking support? If so, we’re eager to help and encourage you to reach out to one of the following:

For security-related issues, please email security@tembo.io

At Tembo, we understand that it’s not only about creating an exciting product, but ensuring user success through a well-defined support program.

Requests for Support can take many forms, but can be grouped into the following themes:

  • Success of user project(s)
  • Tembo Platform and its current features
  • Requests for new features

The capacity to which we are able to respond to the above are dependent on tiers related to the Tembo Platform subscription plan, i.e., yearly (Premium), monthly (Priority), or none (Hobby).

We also offer a 24x7x365 plan - inquire with your Tembo representative for more information.

Next

chevron right arrow

CLI

DEVELOPMENT

What's next?

Elephant logo Try Tembo Cloud for free
Github cat logo Star us on Github
Youtube play button logo Subscribe to our Youtube Channel
Github cat logo Subscribe to the RSS feed
X logo Follow us on X
Mastodon logo Follow us on Mastodon
Slack logo Join our Community Slack
Edit page on github logo Edit this page on Github