Support Overview

Are you visiting this page seeking support? If so, we’re eager to help and encourage you to reach out to one of the following: Email us at support@tembo.io

Open an Intercom support ticket via tembo.io or Tembo UI

Start a conversation within the Tembo Community Slack For security-related issues, please email security@tembo.io

At Tembo, we understand that it’s not only about creating an exciting product, but ensuring user success through a well-defined support program.

Requests for Support can take many forms, but can be grouped into the following themes:

Success of user project(s)

Tembo Platform and its current features

Requests for new features

The capacity to which we are able to respond to the above are dependent on tiers related to the Tembo Platform subscription plan, i.e., yearly (Premium), monthly (Priority), or none (Hobby).

We also offer a 24x7x365 plan - inquire with your Tembo representative for more information.