Getting started

Goodbye Database Sprawl, Hello Postgres.

At Tembo, we’ve created a radically simpler way to build, deploy, and scale data services and applications on top of Postgres. Unlike traditional managed Postgres offerings, Tembo abstracts the complexity of deployment, configuration, management, and optimization, allowing developers to easily build and deploy highly specialized data services without needing to rely on multiple different database platforms, and teams of backend engineers, DevOps teams, database administrators, and data engineers.

What Makes Tembo Unique?

Today, Tembo is differentiated by:

Expert database management - No need to learn new database systems or hire additional teams in order to get Master DBA-level database performance. Now, get it out-of-the-box.

Live extension management — thanks to Trunk, you can easily install a growing list of Postgres extensions into your running Postgres cluster at the click of a button.

Use-case specific — Tembo Stacks are productized starting points that include a Postgres cluster, an intentionally curated bundle of Postgres extensions, optimized configuration, and application services. Want to know more? Check out our Stacks here.

Ready to get started? Let’s do it.

Creating an Account

Sign in at cloud.tembo.io.

Creating a Database

Choose a Stack

Choose size

You may want to edit some configuration options such as max_connections, shared_buffers, work_mem, maintenance_work_mem, effective_cache_size (we set these to sensible defaults, but you have full control)

Connecting to your Database

Click on the Configurations Section of the database dashboard, then select “Show Connection Strings”.

Enabling Extensions