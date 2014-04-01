Install Tembo Self Hosted on GCP GKE

This guide describes the steps to install Tembo Self Hosted on GCP, which allows you to deploy a high-performance, fully-extensible managed Postgres service within a Google Kubernetes Engine cluster.
Step 1: Obtain prerequisites
Before starting this tutorial, you must install and configure the following tools and resources that you need to create and manage Tembo Self Hosted on an GCP GKE cluster.
- The command-line tools for Google Cloud.
- The Helm CLI.
- Obtain a Clerk authentication key from Tembo.
Step 2: Choose and setup a base domain
For the Tembo services, you will need to select a base domain, such as
tembo.mydomain.com.
Once you have chosen your base domain, you must ensure you have the capacity to add and modify DNS records for it.
With this setup, your users will be able to access various subdomains to manage, monitor and run Postgres on the platform:
- Software UI:
app.tembo.mydomain.com
- Backend requests:
api.tembo.mydomain.com
- Tembo Dataplane:
dataplane.tembo.mydomain.com
Step 3: Configure a Google Cloud project
Once you’re logged in with either
gcloud auth login or
gcloud init, ensure you have a Google Cloud project ID for your Tembo deployment.
Creating a new project:
export PROJECT_ID=your-project-id
gcloud projects create $PROJECT_ID --name="tembo-self-hosted"
Ensure your project was created
$ gcloud projects list
PROJECT_ID NAME PROJECT_NUMBER
your-project-id tembo-self-hosted 123456789101
Set
gcloud to use your new project
gcloud config set project $PROJECT_ID
Set a compute zone for your cluster
Check the list of all compute zones through
gcloud or in Regions and zones:
$ gcloud compute zones list
NAME REGION STATUS NEXT_MAINTENANCE TURNDOWN_DATE
us-east1-b us-east1 UP
us-east1-c us-east1 UP
Then set your preferred compute zone for your project:
export COMPUTE_ZONE=europe-west1-b
gcloud config set compute/zone $COMPUTE_ZONE
Step 4: Create a GCP GKE cluster
Enable the Kubernetes Engine API by either running
gcloud services enable container.googleapis.com or through the Google Cloud console.
Create a Kubernetes cluster
export CLUSTER_NAME=your-cluster-name
export MACHINE_TYPE=n4-standard-4
export K8S_VERSION=1.28
export COMPUTE_ZONE=$(gcloud config get-value compute/zone)
gcloud container clusters create $CLUSTER_NAME \
--enable-autoscaling \
--zone $COMPUTE_ZONE \
--addons=GcePersistentDiskCsiDriver \
--cluster-version $K8S_VERSION \
--machine-type $MACHINE_TYPE \
--max-nodes 10 \
--min-nodes 10
If you wish to use an existing cluster, make sure that the CSI driver is enabled:
gcloud container clusters $CLUSTER_NAME --update-addons=GcePersistentDiskCsiDriver=ENABLED
For more details on creating instances, please refer to Creating a zonal cluster.
Step 5: Configure
kubectl to work with GKE clusters
gke-gcloud-auth-plugin must be installed in order to use
kubectl and other clients to interact with GKE.
Check if it’s already installed by running
gke-gcloud-auth-plugin --version.
Installing the plugin
gcloud components install gke-gcloud-auth-plugin
Update
kubectl to use the plugin
gcloud container clusters get-credentials $CLUSTER_NAME \
--zone=$COMPUTE_ZONE
Verify the configuration
You should be able to see output similar to the following:
$ kubectl get namespaces
NAME STATUS AGE
default Active 51d
kube-node-lease Active 51d
kube-public Active 51d
kube-system Active 51d
Step 6: Install Helm dependencies
Install
cert-manager
helm install \
cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager \
--namespace cert-manager \
--create-namespace \
--version v1.14.4 --set installCRDs=true
Step 7: Install the Tembo Helm chart
Clone the Tembo Self Hosted repository:
git clone https://github.com/tembo-io/tembo-self-hosted
Now, within the cloned
tembo-self-hosted directory, create a file
my-values.yaml with the following content:
global:
baseDomain: tembo.mydomain.com
monitoringEnabled: true
conductorEnabled: false
traefikEnabled: true
tembo:
cpWebserver:
env:
- name: CLERK_SECRET_KEY
value: <secret-key>
- name: SELF_HOSTED
value: "true"
temboUI:
env:
- name: INTERCOM_SECRET
value: "xx1XX9AxxTxL46iOWVqmvEIN2dEeE9ASm-XXXXXod"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_API_BASE_URL
value: "http://api.tembo.mydomain.com/api"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_API_BASE_URL_V1
value: "http://api.tembo.mydomain.com/api/v1"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_INTERCOM_APP_ID
value: "xxxxixeb"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_METRICS_BASE_URL
value: "http://dataplane.tembo.mydomain.com"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_SENTRY_DSN
value: "https://xxxxxxxxxxxxxx@o4506351478964224.ingest.sentry.io/4506351480668160"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_SENTRY_ENV
value: "local"
- name: APP_ENV
value: "localhost"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY
value: "phc_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_CLERK_PUBLISHABLE_KEY
value: "pk_test_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
- name: CLERK_SECRET_KEY
value: "sk_test_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_IS_SELF_HOSTED
value: "true"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_BILLING
value: "false"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_SPOT
value: "false"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_CLOUD_PROVIDER
value: "false"
- name: NEXT_PUBLIC_CUSTOM_DOMAIN
value: "false"
The base domain should be the same one created in Step 2. Please contact our support team if you need any help obtaining these values.
Now, let’s install the Tembo Self Hosted Helm chart in your GKE cluster:
helm install tembo . -f my-values.yaml -n tembo --create-namespace
This will start up some of the required Tembo components, but not all.
Step 8: Configure DNS for Traefik’s Load Balancer
The Tembo Helm chart, installed in the previous step, will have spun up Traefik as its load balancer.
We can check the external IP assigned to the Traefik’s Load Balancer by running the following command:
% kubectl get svc -n tembo | grep traefik
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
traefik LoadBalancer 10.200.50.100 4.150.40.100 1234:56789/TCP,80:12345/TCP 45m
An
A DNS record must be created to re-route
*.tembo.mydomain.com to the assigned Traefik external IP. See Set up DNS records for a domain name with Cloud DNS for further instructions.
Using the
gcloud CLI, the process would be:
export TRAEFIK_EXTERNAL_IP=4.150.40.100
gcloud dns managed-zones create tembo-dns-zone \
--description="Tembo DNS zone" \
--dns-name="tembo.mydomain.com"
gcloud dns record-sets transaction start --zone=tembo-dns-zone
gcloud dns record-sets transaction add $TRAEFIK_EXTERNAL_IP \
--name="*.gke1.tembo.mydomain.com." \
--ttl=300 \
--type=A \
--zone=tembo-dns-zone
gcloud dns record-sets transaction execute --zone=tembo-dns-zone
Verify the zone worked:
gcloud dns record-sets list --zone=tembo-dns-zone
$ nslookup test.tembo.mydomain.com
Step 9: Start the Tembo Controller
Let’s now enable the
conductor component:
global:
baseDomain: tembo.mydomain.com
monitoringEnabled: true
conductorEnabled: true
traefikEnabled: true
Upgrade the Self Hosted Helm chart so that changes take effect:
helm upgrade tembo . -f my-values.yaml -n tembo
Step 10: Check the status of the installation
❯ kubectl get po -n tembo
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
control-plane-1 1/1 Running 0 30m
control-plane-1-initdb-xxxxx 0/1 Terminating 0 30m
control-plane-queue-1 1/1 Running 0 30m
control-plane-queue-1-initdb-xxxxx 0/1 Terminating 0 30m
loki-backend-0 2/2 Running 0 30m
loki-backend-1 2/2 Running 0 30m
loki-backend-2 2/2 Running 0 30m
loki-gateway-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
loki-read-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
loki-read-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
loki-write-0 1/1 Running 0 30m
loki-write-1 1/1 Running 0 30m
prometheus-tembo-kube-prometheus-stac-prometheus-0 2/2 Running 0 30m
tembo-cloudnative-pg-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-conductor-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-conductor-metrics-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-conductor-watcher-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-controller-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-cp-metrics-watcher-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 5 (30m ago) 30m
tembo-cp-reconciler-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 5 (30m ago) 30m
tembo-cp-service-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 5 (30m ago) 30m
tembo-cp-webserver-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-dataplane-webserver-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-grafana-xxxxxx 3/3 Running 0 30m
tembo-grafana-agent-operator-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-init-cp-db-xxxxx 0/1 Completed 0 30m
tembo-init-cp-queue-db-xxxxx 0/1 Completed 0 30m
tembo-k8s-event-logger-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-kube-prometheus-stac-operator-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-kube-state-metrics-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-label-namespace-xxxxx 0/1 Completed 0 30m
tembo-minio-0 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-pod-init-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-tembo-ui-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-traefik-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-traefik-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
tembo-traefik-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m
Step 11: Access the Tembo Self Hosted
Access the Tembo Self Hosted UI by visiting http://app.tembo.mydomain.com in your browser. Replace tembo.mydomain.com with your domain name chosen in Step 2.