Install Tembo Self Hosted on GCP GKE

This guide describes the steps to install Tembo Self Hosted on GCP, which allows you to deploy a high-performance, fully-extensible managed Postgres service within a Google Kubernetes Engine cluster.

Step 1: Obtain prerequisites

Before starting this tutorial, you must install and configure the following tools and resources that you need to create and manage Tembo Self Hosted on an GCP GKE cluster.

The command-line tools for Google Cloud.

The Helm CLI.

Obtain a Clerk authentication key from Tembo.

Step 2: Choose and setup a base domain

For the Tembo services, you will need to select a base domain, such as tembo.mydomain.com .

Once you have chosen your base domain, you must ensure you have the capacity to add and modify DNS records for it.

With this setup, your users will be able to access various subdomains to manage, monitor and run Postgres on the platform:

Software UI: app.tembo.mydomain.com

Backend requests: api.tembo.mydomain.com

Tembo Dataplane: dataplane.tembo.mydomain.com

Step 3: Configure a Google Cloud project

Once you’re logged in with either gcloud auth login or gcloud init , ensure you have a Google Cloud project ID for your Tembo deployment.

Creating a new project:

export PROJECT_ID = your-project-id gcloud projects create $PROJECT_ID --name= "tembo-self-hosted"

Ensure your project was created

$ gcloud projects list PROJECT_ID NAME PROJECT_NUMBER your-project-id tembo-self-hosted 123456789101

Set gcloud to use your new project

gcloud config set project $PROJECT_ID

Set a compute zone for your cluster

Check the list of all compute zones through gcloud or in Regions and zones:

$ gcloud compute zones list NAME REGION STATUS NEXT_MAINTENANCE TURNDOWN_DATE us-east1-b us-east1 UP us-east1-c us-east1 UP

Then set your preferred compute zone for your project:

export COMPUTE_ZONE = europe-west1-b gcloud config set compute/zone $COMPUTE_ZONE

Step 4: Create a GCP GKE cluster

Enable the Kubernetes Engine API by either running gcloud services enable container.googleapis.com or through the Google Cloud console.

Create a Kubernetes cluster

export CLUSTER_NAME = your-cluster-name export MACHINE_TYPE = n4-standard-4 export K8S_VERSION = 1.28 export COMPUTE_ZONE = $( gcloud config get-value compute/zone) gcloud container clusters create $CLUSTER_NAME \ --enable-autoscaling \ --zone $COMPUTE_ZONE \ --addons=GcePersistentDiskCsiDriver \ --cluster-version $K8S_VERSION \ --machine-type $MACHINE_TYPE \ --max-nodes 10 \ --min-nodes 10

If you wish to use an existing cluster, make sure that the CSI driver is enabled:

gcloud container clusters $CLUSTER_NAME --update-addons=GcePersistentDiskCsiDriver=ENABLED

For more details on creating instances, please refer to Creating a zonal cluster.

Step 5: Configure kubectl to work with GKE clusters

gke-gcloud-auth-plugin must be installed in order to use kubectl and other clients to interact with GKE.

Check if it’s already installed by running gke-gcloud-auth-plugin --version .

Installing the plugin

gcloud components install gke-gcloud-auth-plugin

gcloud container clusters get-credentials $CLUSTER_NAME \ --zone= $COMPUTE_ZONE

Verify the configuration

You should be able to see output similar to the following:

$ kubectl get namespaces NAME STATUS AGE default Active 51 d kube-node-lease Active 51 d kube-public Active 51 d kube-system Active 51 d

Step 6: Install Helm dependencies

Install cert-manager

helm install \ cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager \ --namespace cert-manager \ --create-namespace \ --version v1.14.4 --set installCRDs= true

Step 7: Install the Tembo Helm chart

Clone the Tembo Self Hosted repository:

git clone https://github.com/tembo-io/tembo-self-hosted

Now, within the cloned tembo-self-hosted directory, create a file my-values.yaml with the following content:

global : baseDomain : tembo.mydomain.com monitoringEnabled : true conductorEnabled : false traefikEnabled : true tembo : cpWebserver : env : - name : CLERK_SECRET_KEY value : <secret-key> - name : SELF_HOSTED value : "true" temboUI : env : - name : INTERCOM_SECRET value : "xx1XX9AxxTxL46iOWVqmvEIN2dEeE9ASm-XXXXXod" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_API_BASE_URL value : "http://api.tembo.mydomain.com/api" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_API_BASE_URL_V1 value : "http://api.tembo.mydomain.com/api/v1" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_INTERCOM_APP_ID value : "xxxxixeb" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_METRICS_BASE_URL value : "http://dataplane.tembo.mydomain.com" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_SENTRY_DSN value : "https://xxxxxxxxxxxxxx@o4506351478964224.ingest.sentry.io/4506351480668160" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_SENTRY_ENV value : "local" - name : APP_ENV value : "localhost" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY value : "phc_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_CLERK_PUBLISHABLE_KEY value : "pk_test_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" - name : CLERK_SECRET_KEY value : "sk_test_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_IS_SELF_HOSTED value : "true" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_BILLING value : "false" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_SPOT value : "false" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_CLOUD_PROVIDER value : "false" - name : NEXT_PUBLIC_CUSTOM_DOMAIN value : "false"

The base domain should be the same one created in Step 2. Please contact our support team if you need any help obtaining these values.

Now, let’s install the Tembo Self Hosted Helm chart in your GKE cluster:

helm install tembo . -f my-values.yaml -n tembo --create-namespace

This will start up some of the required Tembo components, but not all.

Step 8: Configure DNS for Traefik’s Load Balancer

The Tembo Helm chart, installed in the previous step, will have spun up Traefik as its load balancer.

We can check the external IP assigned to the Traefik’s Load Balancer by running the following command:

% kubectl get svc -n tembo | grep traefik NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT ( S ) AGE traefik LoadBalancer 10.200 .50.100 4.150 .40.100 1234 :56789/TCP,80:12345/TCP 45 m

An A DNS record must be created to re-route *.tembo.mydomain.com to the assigned Traefik external IP. See Set up DNS records for a domain name with Cloud DNS for further instructions.

Using the gcloud CLI, the process would be:

export TRAEFIK_EXTERNAL_IP=4.150.40.100 gcloud dns managed-zones create tembo-dns-zone \ --description="Tembo DNS zone" \ --dns-name="tembo.mydomain.com" gcloud dns record-sets transaction start --zone=tembo-dns-zone gcloud dns record-sets transaction add $TRAEFIK_EXTERNAL_IP \ --name="*.gke1.tembo.mydomain.com." \ --ttl=300 \ --type=A \ --zone=tembo-dns-zone gcloud dns record-sets transaction execute --zone=tembo-dns-zone

Verify the zone worked:

gcloud dns record-sets list --zone=tembo-dns-zone

$ nslookup test.tembo.mydomain.com

Step 9: Start the Tembo Controller

Let’s now enable the conductor component:

global: baseDomain: tembo.mydomain.com monitoringEnabled: true conductorEnabled: true traefikEnabled: true

Upgrade the Self Hosted Helm chart so that changes take effect:

helm upgrade tembo . -f my-values.yaml -n tembo

Step 10: Check the status of the installation

❯ kubectl get po -n tembo NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE control-plane-1 1/1 Running 0 30m control-plane-1-initdb-xxxxx 0/1 Terminating 0 30m control-plane-queue-1 1/1 Running 0 30m control-plane-queue-1-initdb-xxxxx 0/1 Terminating 0 30m loki-backend-0 2/2 Running 0 30m loki-backend-1 2/2 Running 0 30m loki-backend-2 2/2 Running 0 30m loki-gateway-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m loki-read-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m loki-read-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m loki-write-0 1/1 Running 0 30m loki-write-1 1/1 Running 0 30m prometheus-tembo-kube-prometheus-stac-prometheus-0 2/2 Running 0 30m tembo-cloudnative-pg-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-conductor-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-conductor-metrics-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-conductor-watcher-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-controller-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-cp-metrics-watcher-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 5 (30m ago) 30m tembo-cp-reconciler-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 5 (30m ago) 30m tembo-cp-service-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 5 (30m ago) 30m tembo-cp-webserver-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-dataplane-webserver-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-grafana-xxxxxx 3/3 Running 0 30m tembo-grafana-agent-operator-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-init-cp-db-xxxxx 0/1 Completed 0 30m tembo-init-cp-queue-db-xxxxx 0/1 Completed 0 30m tembo-k8s-event-logger-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-kube-prometheus-stac-operator-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-kube-state-metrics-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-label-namespace-xxxxx 0/1 Completed 0 30m tembo-minio-0 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-pod-init-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-tembo-ui-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-traefik-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-traefik-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m tembo-traefik-xxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 30m

Step 11: Access the Tembo Self Hosted

Access the Tembo Self Hosted UI by visiting http://app.tembo.mydomain.com in your browser. Replace tembo.mydomain.com with your domain name chosen in Step 2.