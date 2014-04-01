Install Tembo Self Hosted on AWS EKS

This guide describes the steps to install Tembo Self Hosted on AWS, which allows you to deploy a high-performance, fully-extensible managed Postgres service within an AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) cluster.
Step 1: Obtain prerequisites
Before starting this tutorial, you must install and configure the following tools and resources that you need to create and manage Tembo Self Hosted on an Amazon EKS cluster.
- The command-line tools for AWS (awscli) and for Kubernetes (kubectl).
- The command-line tool for Amazon EKS (eksctl), used to create and manage your Tembo cluster on EKS.
- The Helm CLI.
- Obtain a Clerk authentication key from Tembo.
Step 2: Choose and setup a base domain
For the Tembo services, you will need to select a base domain, such as
tembo.mydomain.com.
Once you have chosen your base domain, you must ensure you have the capacity to add and modify DNS records for it.
With this setup, your users will be able to access various subdomains to manage, monitor and run Postgres on the platform:
- Software UI:
app.tembo.mydomain.com
- Backend requests:
api.tembo.mydomain.com
- Tembo Dataplane:
dataplane.tembo.mydomain.com
Step 3: Create an EKS Kubernetes cluster
To create an EKS cluster named
tembo-cluster with a minimum of three nodes, run the following command:
eksctl create cluster --name tembo-cluster --nodes-min 3 --nodes-max 6 --node-type m5a.large --region us-east-1
Feel free to adjust the parameters as needed to suit your requirements.
For further information, see Getting started with Amazon EKS.
Step 4: Enable IAM OIDC Provider
To enable the IAM OIDC provider for your cluster, run the following command:
eksctl utils associate-iam-oidc-provider --cluster tembo-cluster --region us-east-1 --approve
Step 5: Creating the Amazon EBS CSI driver IAM role
To create an IAM role for the Amazon EBS CSI driver, run the following command:
eksctl create iamserviceaccount \
--name ebs-csi-controller-sa \
--namespace kube-system \
--cluster tembo-cluster \
--role-name AmazonEKS_EBS_CSI_DriverRole_tembo \
--role-only \
--attach-policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/service-role/AmazonEBSCSIDriverPolicy \
--region us-east-1 \
--approve
We now need to find out the ARN for the role we just created.
Assuming the role name is
AmazonEKS_EBS_CSI_DriverRole_tembo, we can run the following to identify the ARN:
$ aws iam list-roles | grep AmazonEKS_EBS_CSI_DriverRole_tembo
"RoleName": "AmazonEKS_EBS_CSI_DriverRole_tembo",
"Arn": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/AmazonEKS_EBS_CSI_DriverRole_tembo"
This will be necessary for the next step.
Step 6: Add the Amazon EBS CSI driver add-on
eksctl create addon \
--name aws-ebs-csi-driver \
--cluster tembo-cluster \
--service-account-role-arn arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/AmazonEKS_EBS_CSI_DriverRole_tembo \
--region us-east-1 \
--force
For
--service-account-role-arn, supply the ARN created in Step 5.
Step 7: Install Helm dependencies
- Install
cert-manager
helm install \
cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager \
--namespace cert-manager \
--create-namespace \
--version v1.14.4 --set installCRDs=true
- Configure Traefik
Firstly, create the
traefik namespace:
kubectl create namespace traefik || true
To configure which connections Traefik should accept, you can create a ConfigMap. If you want to accept all connections, use a ConfigMap similar to the one below:
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
name: postgres-catch-all
namespace: traefik
data:
postgres-catch-all.yaml: |
tcp:
routers:
catchAll:
entryPoints:
- "postgresql"
rule: "HostSNI(`*`)"
service: empty
services:
empty:
loadBalancer:
servers: {}
Now, apply the ConfigMap you desire to use. If the accept-all configuration was chosen (as shown above), run:
kubectl apply -f traefik-postgres-catch-all.yaml
We now need to configure Traefik to handle Postgres connections appropriately. See the example values for reference.
Finally, install Traefik:
helm install traefik traefik/traefik --namespace traefik --version 20.8.0 -f traefik-values.yaml
Step 8: Configure DNS for Traefik’s Load Balancer
To properly route traffic to your Traefik load balancer, you need to configure a DNS CNAME record through your DNS provider. Follow the steps below to create a wildcard CNAME record, which is essential because each PostgreSQL instance has its own subdomain for its connection string.
-
Access Your DNS Provider: Log in to your DNS provider’s management console.
-
Create a Wildcard CNAME Record: Set up a wildcard CNAME record (e.g.,
*.tembo.mydomain.com). This will cover all subdomains for your PostgreSQL instances.
-
Use the External IP: Point the wildcard CNAME record to the external IP of your Traefik load balancer. This external IP can be found using the command below.
kubectl get svc -n traefik
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
traefik LoadBalancer 10.200.50.100 abcdef1234567890abcdef1234567890-1234567890abcdef.elb.us-west-1.amazonaws.com 1234:56789/TCP,80:12345/TCP,443:23456/TCP 45m
If you’re using Amazon Route 53, the configuration should look something like the image below. For more detailed information, refer to Creating Records Using the Amazon Route 53 Console.
- Verify DNS Settings: After creating the CNAME record, verify that the DNS settings are correctly propagating and resolving.
You can use
nslookup to check if your DNS settings are working correctly:
nslookup test.tembo.mydomain.com
;; Got recursion not available from 2001:4860:4860::8888, trying next server
;; Got recursion not available from 2001:4860:4860::8844, trying next server
Server: 8.8.8.8
Address: 8.8.8.8#53
Non-authoritative answer:
Name: test.tembo.mydomain.com
Address: 203.0.113.10
Name: test.tembo.mydomain.com
Address: 203.0.113.20
Step 9: Update the StorageClass to allow for volume expansion
This is necessary for increasing storage size for Postgres instances.
kubectl patch storageclass gp2 -p '{"allowVolumeExpansion": true}'
Step 10: Install the Tembo Self Hosted Helm chart
Clone the Tembo Self Hosted repository:
git clone https://github.com/tembo-io/tembo-self-hosted
Now, within the cloned
tembo-self-hosted directory, create a file
my-values.yaml with the following content:
global:
baseDomain: tembo.mydomain.com
monitoringEnabled: true
conductorEnabled: false
tembo:
cpWebserver:
env:
- name: CLERK_SECRET_KEY
value: <secret-key>
- name: CLERK_WEBHOOK_SIGNING_SECRET
value: <signing-secret>
- name: STRIPE_SECRET_KEY
value: <secret-key>
- name: STRIPE_WEBHOOK_SIGNING_SECRET
value: <signing-secret>
- name: METRONOME_SECRET_KEY
value: <secret-key>
The base domain should be the same one created in Step 2.
Now, let’s install the Tembo Self Hosted Helm chart in your EKS cluster:
helm install tembo . -f my-values.yaml -n tembo --create-namespace
Let’s now enable the
conductor component:
global:
baseDomain: tembo.mydomain.com
monitoringEnabled: true
conductorEnabled: true
Upgrade the Self Hosted Helm chart so that changes take effect:
helm upgrade tembo . -f my-values.yaml -n tembo
Step 11: Check the status of the installation
❯ kubectl get po
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
control-plane-1 1/1 Running 0 82m
control-plane-queue-1 1/1 Running 0 79m
tembo-cloudnative-pg-749dcfc655-756mm 1/1 Running 0 83m
tembo-conductor-fb7878d7-tvh94 1/1 Running 0 77m
tembo-conductor-watcher-7ff9547686-6sld8 1/1 Running 0 77m
tembo-controller-57899fffc4-d4j55 1/1 Running 0 82m
tembo-cp-reconciler-76bd8777b6-z2nq8 1/1 Running 0 81m
tembo-cp-service-75bccdddbd-b8xbk 1/1 Running 0 78m
tembo-cp-webserver-686fb69bb5-w5g6g 1/1 Running 0 78m
tembo-dataplane-webserver-7f9bd5cbf7-gkk2w 1/1 Running 0 83m
tembo-init-cp-db-lxl2t 0/1 Completed 0 83m
tembo-init-cp-queue-db-lljgr 0/1 Completed 0 83m
tembo-label-namespace-ggnml 0/1 Completed 0 83m
tembo-pod-init-74975dbcb8-d9jpk 1/1 Running 0 83m
tembo-tembo-ui-685ccc9996-n8tmv 1/1 Running 0 83m
Step 12: Access the Tembo Self Hosted
Access the Tembo Self Hosted UI by visiting http://app.tembo.mydomain.com in your browser. Replace tembo.mydomain.com with your domain name chosen in Step 2.