Installing Tembo Self Hosted on Azure
This guide describes the steps to install Tembo Self Hosted on Azure, enabling you to deploy a high-performance, fully-extensible managed Postgres service within an Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) cluster.
Step 1: Obtain prerequisites
Before starting this tutorial, you must install and configure the following tools and resources necessary to create and manage Tembo Self Hosted on an Azure AKS cluster.
- The command-line tools for Azure CLI (az) and for Kubernetes (kubectl).
- The Helm CLI.
- Obtain a Clerk authentication key from Tembo.
Step 2: Choose and set up a base domain
For the Tembo services, you will need to select a base domain, such as
tembo.mydomain.com.
Once you have chosen your base domain, ensure you have the capacity to add and modify DNS records for it.
With this setup, your users will be able to access various subdomains to manage, monitor, and run Postgres on the platform:
- Software UI:
app.tembo.mydomain.com
- Backend requests:
api.tembo.mydomain.com
- Tembo Dataplane:
dataplane.tembo.mydomain.com
Step 3: Create an AKS control plane and a Kubernetes cluster
To create an AKS cluster named
tembo-cluster with a minimum of three nodes, run the following command:
export RESOURCE_GROUP=yourResourceGroup
export CLUSTER_NAME=your-cluster-name
az aks create --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP --name $CLUSTER_NAME --node-count 3 --node-vm-size Standard_D4s_v3 --enable-managed-identity --enable-disk-driver --location eastus
Feel free to adjust the parameters as needed to suit your requirements.
For further information, see Quickstart: Deploy an Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) cluster.
Step 4: Install Helm dependencies
1. Install
cert-manager
helm install \
cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager \
--namespace cert-manager \
--create-namespace \
--version v1.14.4 --set installCRDs=true
1.1. Verify
cert-manager installation
$ k get pods -n cert-manager
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
cert-manager-6dc66985d4-vm2p8 1/1 Running 0 3d
cert-manager-cainjector-c7d4dbdd9-r96lv 1/1 Running 0 3d
cert-manager-webhook-847d7676c9-vg2c7 1/1 Running 0 3d
2. Configure Traefik
Firstly, create the
traefik namespace:
kubectl create namespace traefik || true
To configure which connections Traefik should accept, create a ConfigMap. If you want to accept all connections, use a ConfigMap similar to the one below:
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
name: postgres-catch-all
namespace: traefik
data:
postgres-catch-all.yaml: |
tcp:
routers:
catchAll:
entryPoints:
- "postgresql"
rule: "HostSNI(`*`)"
service: empty
services:
empty:
loadBalancer:
servers: {}
Now, apply the ConfigMap you desire to use. If the accept-all configuration was chosen (as shown above), run:
kubectl apply -f traefik-postgres-catch-all.yaml
We now need to configure Traefik to handle Postgres connections appropriately. See the example values for reference.
Finally, install Traefik:
helm install traefik traefik/traefik --namespace traefik --version 20.8.0 -f traefik-values.yaml
Step 5: Configure DNS for Traefik’s Load Balancer
To properly route traffic to your Traefik load balancer, you need to configure a DNS CNAME record through your DNS provider. Follow the steps below to create a wildcard CNAME record, which is essential because each PostgreSQL instance has its own subdomain for its connection string.
Step 5.1: Set up a DNS Zone in Azure Portal
Create a DNS zone for your chosen Tembo Self Hosted subdomain, e.g.
tembo.mydomain.com.
For more information, see Create a DNS Zone.
Step 5.2: Identify Traefik’s Load Balancer external IP
kubectl get svc -n traefik
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
traefik LoadBalancer 10.200.50.100 4.150.40.100 1234:56789/TCP,80:12345/TCP 45m
In the example above, the Load Balancer’s external IP would be 4.150.40.100.
Step 5.3: Create an
A record to re-route traffic to Traefik’s Load Balancer
export RESOURCE_GROUP_NAME="MC_${RESOURCE_GROUP}_${CLUSTER_NAME}_${REGION}"
# Must have previously set this DNS Zone up in the Azure Portal
export DNS_ZONE_NAME="tembo.mydomain.com"
export RECORD_SET_NAME="*"
# EXTERNAL-IP as shown in `k get svc -n traefik`
export LOAD_BALANCER_PUBLIC_IP="4.150.40.100"
az network dns zone create --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP_NAME --name $DNS_ZONE_NAME
az network dns record-set a add-record --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP_NAME --zone-name $DNS_ZONE_NAME --record-set-name $RECORD_SET_NAME --ipv4-address $LOAD_BALANCER_PUBLIC_IP
For more detailed information, refer to Create a DNS zone and record using the Azure portal.
Step 5.4. Verify DNS settings
After creating the CNAME record, verify that the DNS settings are correctly propagating and resolving.
You can use
nslookup to check if your DNS settings are working correctly:
nslookup test.tembo.mydomain.com
Server: 8.8.8.8
Address: 8.8.8.8#53
Non-authoritative answer:
Name: test.tembo.mydomain.com
Address: 203.0.113.10
Name: test.tembo.mydomain.com
Address: 203.0.113.20
Step 6: Add
ipAllowList to the Traefik’s CRD
To
middlewaretcps in
traefik.containo.us, add:
ipAllowList:
description: |-
IPAllowList defines the IPAllowList middleware configuration.
This middleware accepts/refuses connections based on the client IP.
More info: https://doc.traefik.io/traefik/v2.11/middlewares/tcp/ipallowlist/
properties:
sourceRange:
description: SourceRange defines the allowed IPs (or ranges of
allowed IPs by using CIDR notation).
items:
type: string
type: array
type: object
Step 7: Configure permissions for the CSI driver
In order to use the
premium-ssd-enc StorageClass (defined in the next step), we need to configure some permissions.
This step assumes that the cluster is using a
SystemAssigned or
UserAssigned identity (rather than
ServicePrincipal).
# Identify the object ID for this identity
export OBJECT_ID=$(az aks show --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP_NAME --name $AKS_CLUSTER_NAME --query identityProfile.kubeletidentity.objectId -o tsv)
8.1. Granting permissions
Create the role assignment:
export SUBSCRIPTION_ID="your-subscription-id"
export RESOURCE_GROUP_NAME="your-resource-group-name"
export OBJECT_ID="your-object-id" # Retrieved from the above script
az role assignment create --assignee $OBJECT_ID --role Contributor --scope /subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID/resourceGroups/$RESOURCE_GROUP_NAME
Verify the role assignment:
az role assignment list --assignee $OBJECT_ID --scope /subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID/resourceGroups/$RESOURCE_GROUP_NAME
Step 8: Create the
premium-ssd-enc StorageClass
Apply premium-ssd-enc-storage.yaml.
kubectl apply -f premium-ssd-enc-storage.yaml
Step 9: Install the Tembo Self Hosted Helm chart
Clone the Tembo Self Hosted repository:
git clone https://github.com/tembo-io/tembo-self-hosted
Now, within the cloned
tembo-self-hosted directory, create a file
my-values.yaml with the following content:
global:
baseDomain: tembo.mydomain.com
monitoringEnabled: true
conductorEnabled: false
tembo:
cpWebserver:
env:
- name: STRIPE_SECRET_KEY
value: <secret-key>
- name: STRIPE_WEBHOOK_SIGNING_SECRET
value: <signing-secret>
The base domain should be the same one created in Step 2.
Now, let’s install the Tembo Self Hosted Helm chart in your AKS cluster:
helm install tembo . -f my-values.yaml -n tembo --create-namespace
Let’s now enable the
conductor component:
global:
baseDomain: tembo.mydomain.com
monitoringEnabled: true
conductorEnabled: true
Upgrade the Self Hosted Helm chart so that changes take effect:
helm upgrade tembo . -f my-values.yaml -n tembo
Step 10: Deploy a Tembo Postgres instance through mahout
Access
app.tembo.mydomain.com and create a Postgres instance through the Tembo UI.