Configuring Backups

Set the following environment variables: export AWS_ACCOUNT_ID = 123456789012 export AWS_REGION = us-east-1 export EKS_OIDC = oidc.eks.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/id/EXAMPLE1234567890123456789 export CF_BUCKET_NAME = tembo-cf-templates export BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME = tembo-backups export TEMBO_NAMESPACE = tembo export TEMBO_CHART_NAME = tembo Download the aws-resource-gen.sh script. curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tembo-io/tembo-enterprise/main/scripts/aws-resource-gen.sh chmod +x aws-resource-gen.sh Run the aws-resource-gen.sh script to create templated resource definitions for AWS. ./aws-resource-gen.sh

Create Buckets

Create Bucket for CloudFormation Template

Create an S3 bucket for storing a CloudFormation. The conductor component will use this template to create IAM resources that allow Postgres instances to access the S3 bucket for backups. aws s3api create-bucket --bucket $CF_BUCKET_NAME --region $AWS_REGION Upload the CloudFormation templates to the S3 bucket. aws s3 cp conductor-cf-template.yaml s3:// $CF_BUCKET_NAME aws s3 cp conductor-cf-template-v2.yaml s3:// $CF_BUCKET_NAME Add bucket policy aws s3api put-bucket-policy --bucket $CF_BUCKET_NAME --policy file://tembo-cf-bucket-policy.json Configure bucket access aws s3api put-public-access-block \ --bucket $CF_BUCKET_NAME \ --public-access-block-configuration "BlockPublicAcls=false,IgnorePublicAcls=true,BlockPublicPolicy=false,RestrictPublicBuckets=false"

Create Bucket for Backups

Create an S3 bucket for storing backups. aws s3api create-bucket --bucket $BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME --region $AWS_REGION Add bucket policy aws s3api put-bucket-policy --bucket $BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME --policy file://tembo-backups-bucket-policy.json Create directory coredb in the tembo-backups bucket. aws s3api put-object --bucket $BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME --key coredb/ --server-side-encryption AES256

Create IAM Policy and Role

Create IAM Policy aws iam create-policy --policy-name tembo --policy-document file://tembo-iam-policy.json Create IAM Role and Trust Relationship aws iam create-role --role-name tembo --assume-role-policy-document file://tembo-trust-relationship.json Attach IAM Policy to IAM Role aws iam attach-role-policy --role-name tembo --policy-arn arn:aws:iam:: $AWS_ACCOUNT_ID :policy/tembo

Enable Backups in Helm Chart

Set the following helm values and upgrade the Tembo chart.

conductor : serviceAccount : annotations : eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn : arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/tembo env : - name : BACKUP_ARCHIVE_BUCKET value : "tembo-backups" - name : CF_TEMPLATE_BUCKET value : "tembo-cf-templates" - name : IS_CLOUD_FORMATION value : "true" - name : AWS_REGION value : <my-region>