Configuring Backups

-
Set the following environment variables:
export AWS_ACCOUNT_ID=123456789012 export AWS_REGION=us-east-1 export EKS_OIDC=oidc.eks.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/id/EXAMPLE1234567890123456789 export CF_BUCKET_NAME=tembo-cf-templates export BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME=tembo-backups export TEMBO_NAMESPACE=tembo export TEMBO_CHART_NAME=tembo
-
Download the
aws-resource-gen.shscript.
curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tembo-io/tembo-enterprise/main/scripts/aws-resource-gen.sh chmod +x aws-resource-gen.sh
-
Run the
aws-resource-gen.shscript to create templated resource definitions for AWS.
./aws-resource-gen.sh
Create Buckets
Create Bucket for CloudFormation Template
-
Create an S3 bucket for storing a CloudFormation. The conductor component will use this template to create IAM resources that allow Postgres instances to access the S3 bucket for backups.
aws s3api create-bucket --bucket $CF_BUCKET_NAME --region $AWS_REGION
-
Upload the CloudFormation templates to the S3 bucket.
aws s3 cp conductor-cf-template.yaml s3://$CF_BUCKET_NAME
aws s3 cp conductor-cf-template-v2.yaml s3://$CF_BUCKET_NAME
-
Add bucket policy
aws s3api put-bucket-policy --bucket $CF_BUCKET_NAME --policy file://tembo-cf-bucket-policy.json
-
Configure bucket access
aws s3api put-public-access-block \ --bucket $CF_BUCKET_NAME \ --public-access-block-configuration "BlockPublicAcls=false,IgnorePublicAcls=true,BlockPublicPolicy=false,RestrictPublicBuckets=false"
Create Bucket for Backups
-
Create an S3 bucket for storing backups.
aws s3api create-bucket --bucket $BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME --region $AWS_REGION
-
Add bucket policy
aws s3api put-bucket-policy --bucket $BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME --policy file://tembo-backups-bucket-policy.json
-
Create directory
coredbin the
tembo-backupsbucket.
aws s3api put-object --bucket $BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME --key coredb/ --server-side-encryption AES256
Create IAM Policy and Role
-
Create IAM Policy
aws iam create-policy --policy-name tembo --policy-document file://tembo-iam-policy.json
-
Create IAM Role and Trust Relationship
aws iam create-role --role-name tembo --assume-role-policy-document file://tembo-trust-relationship.json
-
Attach IAM Policy to IAM Role
aws iam attach-role-policy --role-name tembo --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::$AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:policy/tembo
Enable Backups in Helm Chart
Set the following helm values and upgrade the Tembo chart.
conductor:
serviceAccount:
annotations:
eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn: arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/tembo
env:
- name: BACKUP_ARCHIVE_BUCKET
value: "tembo-backups"
- name: CF_TEMPLATE_BUCKET
value: "tembo-cf-templates"
- name: IS_CLOUD_FORMATION
value: "true"
- name: AWS_REGION
value: <my-region>
tembo-operator:
controller:
env:
- name: ENABLE_BACKUP
value: "true"
- name: ENABLE_VOLUME_SNAPSHOT
value: "false"