Configuring Backups

  1. Set the following environment variables:

    export AWS_ACCOUNT_ID=123456789012
export AWS_REGION=us-east-1
export EKS_OIDC=oidc.eks.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/id/EXAMPLE1234567890123456789
export CF_BUCKET_NAME=tembo-cf-templates
export BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME=tembo-backups
export TEMBO_NAMESPACE=tembo
export TEMBO_CHART_NAME=tembo

  2. Download the aws-resource-gen.sh script.

    curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tembo-io/tembo-enterprise/main/scripts/aws-resource-gen.sh
chmod +x aws-resource-gen.sh

  3. Run the aws-resource-gen.sh script to create templated resource definitions for AWS.

    ./aws-resource-gen.sh

Create Buckets

Create Bucket for CloudFormation Template

  1. Create an S3 bucket for storing a CloudFormation. The conductor component will use this template to create IAM resources that allow Postgres instances to access the S3 bucket for backups.

    aws s3api create-bucket --bucket $CF_BUCKET_NAME --region $AWS_REGION

  2. Upload the CloudFormation templates to the S3 bucket.

    aws s3 cp conductor-cf-template.yaml s3://$CF_BUCKET_NAME
    aws s3 cp conductor-cf-template-v2.yaml s3://$CF_BUCKET_NAME

  3. Add bucket policy

    aws s3api put-bucket-policy --bucket $CF_BUCKET_NAME --policy file://tembo-cf-bucket-policy.json

  4. Configure bucket access

    aws s3api put-public-access-block \
 --bucket $CF_BUCKET_NAME \
 --public-access-block-configuration "BlockPublicAcls=false,IgnorePublicAcls=true,BlockPublicPolicy=false,RestrictPublicBuckets=false"

Create Bucket for Backups

  1. Create an S3 bucket for storing backups.

    aws s3api create-bucket --bucket $BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME --region $AWS_REGION

  2. Add bucket policy

    aws s3api put-bucket-policy --bucket $BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME --policy file://tembo-backups-bucket-policy.json

  3. Create directory coredb in the tembo-backups bucket.

    aws s3api put-object --bucket $BACKUPS_BUCKET_NAME --key coredb/ --server-side-encryption AES256

Create IAM Policy and Role

  1. Create IAM Policy

    aws iam create-policy --policy-name tembo --policy-document file://tembo-iam-policy.json

  2. Create IAM Role and Trust Relationship

    aws iam create-role --role-name tembo --assume-role-policy-document file://tembo-trust-relationship.json

  3. Attach IAM Policy to IAM Role

    aws iam attach-role-policy --role-name tembo --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::$AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:policy/tembo

Enable Backups in Helm Chart

Set the following helm values and upgrade the Tembo chart.

  conductor:
    serviceAccount:
      annotations:
        eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn: arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/tembo
    env:
      - name: BACKUP_ARCHIVE_BUCKET
        value: "tembo-backups"
      - name: CF_TEMPLATE_BUCKET
        value: "tembo-cf-templates"
      - name: IS_CLOUD_FORMATION
        value: "true"
      - name: AWS_REGION
        value: <my-region>
  tembo-operator:
    controller:
      env:
        - name: ENABLE_BACKUP
          value: "true"
        - name: ENABLE_VOLUME_SNAPSHOT
          value: "false"

Next

chevron right arrow

Docs

Home

Edit this page on Github Github cat logo
Github cat logo X logo Slack logo Youtube play button logo