Tembo Operator GKE Install

Steps

1. Register/Configure domain to be used for instances

In this example we will be using tembo-soft.com as an example

2. Install Operator with Helm

Install Operator using steps here

Make sure you use following values during installation:

controller: extraEnv: - name: DATA_PLANE_BASEDOMAIN value: gke.tembo-soft.com - name: USE_SHARED_CA value: "1"

Note: There is an issue installing cert-manager to GKE cluster with Autopilot mode turned on

2. Enable Backup/Restore

a. Create a Google Storage Bucket

Create a Google Storage Bucket: db-test-backup

gcloud storage buckets create gs://db-test-backup

Go to Settings —> Interoperability & create access key for service accounts

b. Create an instance to test backup

cat << EOF | kubectl apply -f - apiVersion: coredb.io/v1alpha1 kind: CoreDB metadata: name: coredb-backup namespace: gke-db-test spec: backup: destinationPath: s3://gke-db-test-backup/coredb-backup encryption: AES256 endpointURL: https://storage.googleapis.com retentionPolicy: "30" s3Credentials: accessKeyId: key: ACCESS_KEY_ID name: aws-creds secretAccessKey: key: ACCESS_SECRET_KEY name: aws-creds schedule: 0 0 * * * volumeSnapshot: enabled: false EOF

c. Create a k8s secret to access bucket

Update the ACCESS_KEY_ID and ACCESS_SECRET_KEY below with the access key created in step a above

cat << EOF | kubectl apply -f - apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: aws-creds annotations: { kubernetes.io/service-account.name: "coredb-backup" } namespace: gke-db-test type: kubernetes.io/service-account-token data: ACCESS_KEY_ID: ACCESS_SECRET_KEY:

kubectl edit roles coredb-backup -n gke-db-test

Add following at the bottom:

- apiGroups: - "" resources: - secrets verbs: - get

e. Verify backup

Check db-test-backup bucket to see if the backup is created. If not check instance pod logs to troubleshoot

kubectl logs coredb-backup -n gke-db-test

3. Test Restore

You can test restore by creating a new instance using the backup created for the previous instance.

cat << EOF | kubectl apply -f - apiVersion: coredb.io/v1alpha1 kind: CoreDB metadata: name: coredb-restore namespace: gke-db-test spec: backup: destinationPath: s3://gke-db-test-backup/coredb-restore encryption: AES256 endpointURL: https://storage.googleapis.com retentionPolicy: "30" s3Credentials: accessKeyId: key: ACCESS_KEY_ID name: aws-creds secretAccessKey: key: ACCESS_SECRET_KEY name: aws-creds schedule: 0 0 * * * volumeSnapshot: enabled: false restore: serverName: coredb-backup endpointURL: https://storage.googleapis.com s3Credentials: accessKeyId: key: ACCESS_KEY_ID name: aws-creds secretAccessKey: key: ACCESS_SECRET_KEY name: aws-creds

3. Add Ingress

a. Install traefik

We recommend using traefik for ingress.

Create postgres-catch-all ConfigMap

cat << EOF | kubectl apply -f - apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: postgres-catch-all namespace: traefik data: postgres-catch-all.yaml: | tcp: routers: catchAll: entryPoints: - "postgresql" rule: "HostSNI(` * `)" service: empty services: empty: loadBalancer: servers: {} EOF

Install traefik

Create following files locally

cat << EOF > traefik-values.yaml image: tag: v3.0.0-beta2 logs: general: level: DEBUG access: enabled: true service: type: LoadBalancer annotations: networking.gke.io/load-balancer-type: "External" additionalArguments: - "--entryPoints.postgresql.address=:5432/tcp" - "--providers.kubernetesCRD.allowEmptyServices=true" - "--api=true" - "--api.insecure=true" - "--api.debug=true" - "--providers.file.filename=/config/postgres-catch-all.yaml" volumes: - name: 'postgres-catch-all' mountPath: "/config" type: configMap ports: postgresql: expose: true port: 5432 exposedPort: 5432 protocol: TCP websecure: expose: true port: 8443 exposedPort: 8443 nodePort: 32443 protocol: TCP traefik: expose: true port: 9000 exposedPort: 9000 nodePort: 32431 protocol: TCP deployment: replicas: 1 resources: requests: cpu: "200m" memory: "100Mi" limits: cpu: "400m" memory: "300Mi" EOF

Install traefik using helm:

helm install --namespace=traefik --version=20.8.0 --values=./traefik-values.yaml traefik traefik/traefik

b. Test ingress

Create a new instance and fetch the instance password by running following command:

kubectl get secrets/coredb-backup-connection -n gke-db-test --template= {{.data.password}} | base64 -D

Use the password in the below command and you should be able to connect to it using the following command: