Tembo Operator GKE Install

Steps
1. Register/Configure domain to be used for instances
In this example we will be using
tembo-soft.com as an example
2. Install Operator with Helm
Install Operator using steps here
Make sure you use following values during installation:
controller:
extraEnv:
- name: DATA_PLANE_BASEDOMAIN
value: gke.tembo-soft.com
- name: USE_SHARED_CA
value: "1"
Note: There is an issue installing
cert-manager to GKE cluster with Autopilot mode turned on
2. Enable Backup/Restore
a. Create a Google Storage Bucket
- Create a Google Storage Bucket:
db-test-backup
gcloud storage buckets create gs://db-test-backup
- Go to Settings —> Interoperability & create access key for service accounts
b. Create an instance to test backup
cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f -
apiVersion: coredb.io/v1alpha1
kind: CoreDB
metadata:
name: coredb-backup
namespace: gke-db-test
spec:
backup:
destinationPath: s3://gke-db-test-backup/coredb-backup
encryption: AES256
endpointURL: https://storage.googleapis.com
retentionPolicy: "30"
s3Credentials:
accessKeyId:
key: ACCESS_KEY_ID
name: aws-creds
secretAccessKey:
key: ACCESS_SECRET_KEY
name: aws-creds
schedule: 0 0 * * *
volumeSnapshot:
enabled: false
EOF
c. Create a k8s secret to access bucket
Update the
ACCESS_KEY_ID and
ACCESS_SECRET_KEY below with the access key created in step a above
cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f -
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
name: aws-creds
annotations: {
kubernetes.io/service-account.name: "coredb-backup"
}
namespace: gke-db-test
type: kubernetes.io/service-account-token
data:
ACCESS_KEY_ID:
ACCESS_SECRET_KEY:
d. Update k8s role to give get access to secrets
kubectl edit roles coredb-backup -n gke-db-test
Add following at the bottom:
- apiGroups:
- ""
resources:
- secrets
verbs:
- get
e. Verify backup
Check
db-test-backup bucket to see if the backup is created. If not check instance pod logs to troubleshoot
kubectl logs coredb-backup -n gke-db-test
3. Test Restore
You can test restore by creating a new instance using the backup created for the previous instance.
cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f -
apiVersion: coredb.io/v1alpha1
kind: CoreDB
metadata:
name: coredb-restore
namespace: gke-db-test
spec:
backup:
destinationPath: s3://gke-db-test-backup/coredb-restore
encryption: AES256
endpointURL: https://storage.googleapis.com
retentionPolicy: "30"
s3Credentials:
accessKeyId:
key: ACCESS_KEY_ID
name: aws-creds
secretAccessKey:
key: ACCESS_SECRET_KEY
name: aws-creds
schedule: 0 0 * * *
volumeSnapshot:
enabled: false
restore:
serverName: coredb-backup
endpointURL: https://storage.googleapis.com
s3Credentials:
accessKeyId:
key: ACCESS_KEY_ID
name: aws-creds
secretAccessKey:
key: ACCESS_SECRET_KEY
name: aws-creds
3. Add Ingress
a. Install traefik
We recommend using traefik for ingress.
Create postgres-catch-all ConfigMap
cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f -
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
name: postgres-catch-all
namespace: traefik
data:
postgres-catch-all.yaml: |
tcp:
routers:
catchAll:
entryPoints:
- "postgresql"
rule: "HostSNI(`*`)"
service: empty
services:
empty:
loadBalancer:
servers: {}
EOF
Install traefik
Create following files locally
cat <<EOF > traefik-values.yaml
image:
tag: v3.0.0-beta2
logs:
general:
level: DEBUG
access:
enabled: true
service:
type: LoadBalancer
annotations:
networking.gke.io/load-balancer-type: "External"
additionalArguments:
- "--entryPoints.postgresql.address=:5432/tcp"
- "--providers.kubernetesCRD.allowEmptyServices=true"
- "--api=true"
- "--api.insecure=true"
- "--api.debug=true"
- "--providers.file.filename=/config/postgres-catch-all.yaml"
volumes:
- name: 'postgres-catch-all'
mountPath: "/config"
type: configMap
ports:
postgresql:
expose: true
port: 5432
exposedPort: 5432
protocol: TCP
websecure:
expose: true
port: 8443
exposedPort: 8443
nodePort: 32443
protocol: TCP
traefik:
expose: true
port: 9000
exposedPort: 9000
nodePort: 32431
protocol: TCP
deployment:
replicas: 1
resources:
requests:
cpu: "200m"
memory: "100Mi"
limits:
cpu: "400m"
memory: "300Mi"
EOF
Install traefik using helm:
helm install --namespace=traefik --version=20.8.0 --values=./traefik-values.yaml traefik traefik/traefik
b. Test ingress
Create a new instance and fetch the instance password by running following command:
kubectl get secrets/coredb-backup-connection -n gke-db-test --template={{.data.password}} | base64 -D
Use the password in the below command and you should be able to connect to it using the following command:
psql postgresql://postgres:PWD_GOES_HERE@coredb-backup.gke.tembo-soft.com:5432