Tembo Operator Install

Installing with Helm
Tembo provides Helm charts as a first-class method of installation on Kubernetes
Prerequisites
- Install Helm version 3 or later.
- Install a supported version of Kubernetes (currently only 1.25 is supported, but newer versions should work).
- Install cert-manager with Helm
- extra: For monitoring, you can install the prometheus-operator using the kube-prometheus-stack Helm chart.
Steps
1. Add the Helm repository
This repository is the only supported source of the tembo-operator charts.
helm repo add tembo https://tembo-io.github.io/tembo
2. Update your local Helm chart repository cache:
helm repo update
3. Install tembo-operator
To install the tembo-operator Helm chart, use the Helm install command as described below.
helm install \
tembo tembo/tembo-operator \
--namespace tembo-system \
--create-namespace \
--set controller.crds.create=true
A full list of available Helm values is on tembo-operator’s chart github page.
The example below shows how to tune the tembo-operator installation by overwriting the default Helm values:
helm install \
tembo tembo/tembo-operator \
--namespace tembo-system \
--create-namespace \
--set controller.crds.create=true \ # Example: enable installation of the CRDs
--set controller.monitoring.prometheusRule=true \ # Example: enable prometheus rules for CNPG using a Helm parameter
--set controller.extraEnv[0].name=USE_SHARED_CA,controller.extraEnv[0].value="1" \ # Example: enable the shared CA for instance connections
--set controller.extraEnv[1].name=DATA_PLANE_BASEDOMAIN,controller.extraEnv[1].value=localhost \ # Example: enable domain name for ingress.
--set controller.extraEnv[2].name=ENABLE_BACKUP,controller.extraEnv[2].value="false" \ # Example: disable backups (for local use)
--set pod-init.logLevel=debug # Example: set pod-init log level to debug
4. Verify Installation
Once you’ve installed tembo-operator, you can verify it is deployed correctly by
checking the
tembo-system namespace for running pods:
kubectl get pods --namespace tembo-system
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
tembo-cloudnative-pg-55966ffbc4-x58wb 1/1 Running 0 4m24s
tembo-controller-7d498b4d5-t7j5n 1/1 Running 0 4m24s
tembo-pod-init-77c456888b-l64sr 1/1 Running 0 4m24s
You should see the
controller,
pod-init, and
cloudnative-pg pods in a
Running state.
5. Deploy test instance
To deploy a test instance we will need to enable the deployment via a namespace label. You will need to apply this label to all namespaces you wish to deploy an instance in.
kubectl label namespace default "tembo-pod-init.tembo.io/watch"="true"
Apply the following sample
CoreDB configuration. This will use all defaults
and will deploy a Tembo instance to your cluster.
cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f -
apiVersion: coredb.io/v1alpha1
kind: CoreDB
metadata:
name: test-db
spec: {}
EOF
kubectl get pods -n default
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
test-db-1 1/1 Running 0 68s
test-db-metrics-58cf9ccf7d-wpc52 1/1 Running 0 88s
Storage Class Configuration
Depending on your cluster setup and cloud environment you are running the tembo-operator
in you will need to define a
storageClass when configuring your Tembo instance.
By default the tembo-operator will use your
default storage class in your cluster.
If you do not wish to use this storage class you will need to define it in the
CoreDB configuration.
In this example we want to use the
storageClass named
gp3enc to provision the
PVC’s with.
kubectl get storageclass
NAME PROVISIONER RECLAIMPOLICY VOLUMEBINDINGMODE ALLOWVOLUMEEXPANSION AGE
gp2 (default) kubernetes.io/aws-ebs Delete WaitForFirstConsumer false 278d
gp3enc ebs.csi.aws.com Delete WaitForFirstConsumer true 254d
apiVersion: coredb.io/v1alpha1
kind: CoreDB
metadata:
name: test-db
spec:
storageClass: gp3enc
Uninstalling with Helm
Uninstalling tembo-operator from a
helm installation is a case of running the
installation process, in reverse, using the delete command on both
kubectl
and
helm.
helm --namespace tembo-system delete tembo
Next, delete the tembo-system namespace:
kubectl delete namespace tembo-system
Finally, delete the tembo-operator
CustomResourceDefinitions
using the link to the version you installed:
Warning: This command will also remove installed tembo-operator CRDs. All tembo-operator resources (e.g.
coredbs.coredb.ioresources) will be removed by Kubernetes’ garbage collector.
kubectl delete -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tembo-io/tembo/main/charts/tembo-operator/templates/crd.yaml
Note: If you used
helm to install the CRDs with the
controller.crds.create=true
value for the chart, then the CRDs will NOT have been removed and
you will need to run this final
kubectl command to purge them from the cluster.
helm installation
tembo-operator bundles the CRDs along with the other templates
in the Helm chart. This means that Helm manages these resources so they are
upgraded with your tembo-operator release when you use
controller.crds.create: true in your values file or CLI command. We also set
a helm annotation of
helm.sh/resource-policy: keep which will not delete the
CRD from the cluster when you delete the helm deployment.
Benefits:
- CRDS are automatically updated when you upgrade tembo-operator via
helm
- Same action manages both CRDs and other installation resources
Drawbacks:
- Helm values need to be correct to avoid accidental removal of CRDs.
CRD Installation Advice
You should follow the path that makes sense for your environment.
Generally we recommend:
- For most installations, install CRDs with
helmis the best method to install for now.
You may want to consider your approach along with other tools that may offer helm compatible installs, for a standardized approach to managing CRD resources. If you have an approach that tembo-operator does not currently support, then please raise an issue to discuss or join us on our Slack community to ask questions.