Try extensions with Docker and Trunk

When you use the Tembo CLI, you will find it creates a Docker Compose file in your local directory. This guide explains how to manually experiment with extensions using Docker, which allows you to debug or hack on extensions at a lower level than using the CLI.

Using Docker to try Postgres extensions

Run a Postgres container locally and install extensions with Trunk.

There’s an example of using this method of trying extensions in the blog Version History and Lifecycle Policies for Postgres Tables.

Start Postgres using Docker

You can start a Postgres container locally like this:

docker run -d -it --name local-tembo -p 5432 :5432 --rm quay.io/tembo/tembo-local

The above image includes common system dependencies for extensions listed in Trunk. Some extensions have very large dependencies, and these are not included.

Install extensions with Trunk

Browse Trunk to find interesting extensions.

Get a shell connection into your Postgres container:

docker exec -it local-tembo /bin/bash

trunk install an extension:

trunk install pgmq

Enabling extensions

Connect to Postgres. This works from inside or outside the Postgres container.

psql postgres://postgres:postgres@localhost:5432

Enable an extension. Note a hyphenated extension name, e.g., uuid-ossp , will require double quotes when enabling.

CREATE EXTENSION pgmq CASCADE;

List enabled extensions.

\dx

Create a custom image

After using the above process to experiment with extensions, you may want to build a custom image that you can start with all your extensions ready to go.

Optionally, create a Postgres configuration file. Some extensions require configuration, for example shared_preload_libraries , or extension-specific configurations like cron.host . In this example, we have named the file custom.conf .

shared_preload_libraries = 'pg_partman_bgw'

Optionally, create a startup SQL script. This script can be used to enable your extension, or other startup logic for your local development. In this example, we have named the file startup.sql

CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pg_partman CASCADE;

Create a Dockerfile:

FROM quay.io/tembo/tembo-local:latest # Optional: # Install any extensions you want with Trunk RUN trunk install pg_partman # Optional: # Specify extra Postgres configurations by copying into this directory COPY custom.conf $PGDATA/extra-configs # Optional: # Specify startup SQL scripts by copying into this directory COPY startup.sql $PGDATA/startup-scripts

We now have the following files present in our directory:

. ├── Dockerfile ├── custom.conf └── startup.sql 1 directory, 3 files

This setup allows you to build an image that will start with your extensions ready to go:

# Build the image docker build -t example-local-image . # If you have another container running with the same name, delete it docker rm --force local-tembo # Run your custom image docker run -d -it --name local-tembo -p 5432 :5432 --rm example-local-image

Connect to postgres in the same way as before: