Creating a Flask Application with Tembo CLI

Prerequisites

Before you start, ensure you have the following installed:

Python Tembo CLI. you can find the steps here Docker, set up and running for local development

Setup

Create a Virtual Environment

First, create a virtual environment to manage your project’s dependencies:

python3 -m venv dev source dev/bin/activate

Install the dependencies

pip install Flask psycopg2-binary

Initialize Tembo

Initialize Tembo in your project directory:

tembo init

Update your tembo.toml file to match your project’s requirements. Example configuration for a data warehouse instance:

[ test-instance ] environment = "dev" instance_name = "flask-demo" cpu = "0.25" memory = "1Gi" storage = "10Gi" replicas = 1 stack_type = "DataWarehouse"

Set the Tembo context to local:

tembo context set --name local

Apply your Tembo configuration to provision the required infrastructure:

tembo apply

Create Database Initialization Script

Create a file named init_db.py . This script will be used to create the database tables:

import psycopg2 conn_str = "postgres://postgres:postgres@flask-demo.local.tembo.io:5432" conn = psycopg2.connect(conn_str) # Open a cursor to perform database operations cur = conn.cursor() # Execute commands to drop the table if it exists, then create a new table cur.execute( 'DROP TABLE IF EXISTS books;' ) cur.execute( 'CREATE TABLE books (id serial PRIMARY KEY,' 'title varchar (150) NOT NULL,' 'author varchar (50) NOT NULL,' 'pages_num integer NOT NULL,' 'review text,' 'date_added date DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP);' ) # Insert a sample record into the table cur.execute( 'INSERT INTO books (title, author, pages_num, review)' 'VALUES ( %s , %s , %s , %s )' , ( 'A Tale of Two Cities' , 'Charles Dickens' , 489 , 'A great classic!' ) ) # Commit the transaction conn.commit() # Close the cursor and connection cur.close() conn.close()

Run the script to initialize the database:

python init_db.py

Verify Database Setup

You can check the changes have been made by connecting to your database:

psql postgres://postgres:postgres@flask-demo.local.tembo.io:5432

List all tables to see if the books table has been created:

\dt

Basic Set-up

We will have our app.py file to establish the connection and read from the database

import os import psycopg2 from flask import Flask, render_template app = Flask( __name__ ) def get_db_connection (): conn_str = "postgres://postgres:postgres@flask-demo.local.tembo.io:5432" conn = psycopg2.connect(conn_str) return conn @app.route ( '/' ) def index (): conn = get_db_connection() cur = conn.cursor() cur.execute( 'SELECT * FROM books;' ) books = cur.fetchall() cur.close() conn.close() return render_template( 'index.html' , books = books)

We will also setup a basic template to show the results. Create templates/index.html

{% block content %} < h1 >{% block title %} Books {% endblock %}</ h1 > {% for book in books %} < div class = "book" > < h3 >#{{ book[0] }} - {{ book[1] }} BY {{ book[2] }}</ h3 > < i >< p >({{ book[3] }} pages)</ p ></ i > < p class = "review" >{{ book[4] }}</ p > < i >< p >Added {{ book[5] }}</ p ></ i > </ div > {% endfor %} {% endblock %}

Run you application by running

set FLASK_APP=app set FLASK_ENV=development flask run

Visit http://127.0.0.1:5000 in your web browser to see the results.

Creating a Basic CRUD App

To create a basic CRUD application in Flask, you can now follow the directions from this Digital Ocean article from step #5: How to Use a PostgreSQL Database in a Flask Application. This basic app shows how you can create a basic CRUD Flask application using Tembo CLI.