Creating a Flask Application with Tembo CLI
Prerequisites
Before you start, ensure you have the following installed:
- Python
- Tembo CLI. you can find the steps here
- Docker, set up and running for local development
Setup
Create a Virtual Environment
First, create a virtual environment to manage your project’s dependencies:
python3 -m venv dev
source dev/bin/activate
Install the dependencies
pip install Flask psycopg2-binary
Initialize Tembo
Initialize Tembo in your project directory:
tembo init
Update your
tembo.toml file to match your project’s requirements. Example configuration for a data warehouse instance:
[test-instance]
environment = "dev"
instance_name = "flask-demo"
cpu = "0.25"
memory = "1Gi"
storage = "10Gi"
replicas = 1
stack_type = "DataWarehouse"
Set the Tembo context to local:
tembo context set --name local
Apply your Tembo configuration to provision the required infrastructure:
tembo apply
Create Database Initialization Script
Create a file named
init_db.py. This script will be used to create the database tables:
import psycopg2
conn_str = "postgres://postgres:postgres@flask-demo.local.tembo.io:5432"
conn = psycopg2.connect(conn_str)
# Open a cursor to perform database operations
cur = conn.cursor()
# Execute commands to drop the table if it exists, then create a new table
cur.execute('DROP TABLE IF EXISTS books;')
cur.execute('CREATE TABLE books (id serial PRIMARY KEY,'
'title varchar (150) NOT NULL,'
'author varchar (50) NOT NULL,'
'pages_num integer NOT NULL,'
'review text,'
'date_added date DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP);'
)
# Insert a sample record into the table
cur.execute('INSERT INTO books (title, author, pages_num, review)'
'VALUES (%s, %s, %s, %s)',
('A Tale of Two Cities', 'Charles Dickens', 489, 'A great classic!')
)
# Commit the transaction
conn.commit()
# Close the cursor and connection
cur.close()
conn.close()
Run the script to initialize the database:
python init_db.py
Verify Database Setup
You can check the changes have been made by connecting to your database:
psql postgres://postgres:postgres@flask-demo.local.tembo.io:5432
List all tables to see if the
books table has been created:
\dt
Basic Set-up
We will have our
app.py file to establish the connection and read from the database
import os
import psycopg2
from flask import Flask, render_template
app = Flask(__name__)
def get_db_connection():
conn_str="postgres://postgres:postgres@flask-demo.local.tembo.io:5432"
conn = psycopg2.connect(conn_str)
return conn
@app.route('/')
def index():
conn = get_db_connection()
cur = conn.cursor()
cur.execute('SELECT * FROM books;')
books = cur.fetchall()
cur.close()
conn.close()
return render_template('index.html', books=books)
We will also setup a basic template to show the results. Create
templates/index.html
{% block content %}
<h1>{% block title %} Books {% endblock %}</h1>
{% for book in books %}
<div class="book">
<h3>#{{ book[0] }} - {{ book[1] }} BY {{ book[2] }}</h3>
<i><p>({{ book[3] }} pages)</p></i>
<p class="review">{{ book[4] }}</p>
<i><p>Added {{ book[5] }}</p></i>
</div>
{% endfor %} {% endblock %}
Run you application by running
set FLASK_APP=app
set FLASK_ENV=development
flask run
Visit http://127.0.0.1:5000 in your web browser to see the results.
Creating a Basic CRUD App
To create a basic CRUD application in Flask, you can now follow the directions from this Digital Ocean article from step #5: How to Use a PostgreSQL Database in a Flask Application. This basic app shows how you can create a basic CRUD Flask application using Tembo CLI.