This comprehensive guide is your resource for understanding and utilizing the tembo CLI, which offers powerful tools for managing your instance environments. Below, you’ll find complete instructions on how to use each command, alongside options and subcommands to tailor your operations precisely to your needs.
Command Overview:
- tembo
- tembo context
- tembo context list
- tembo context set
- tembo init
- tembo apply
- tembo validate
- tembo delete
- tembo logs
- tembo login
- tembo top
tembo
Usage:
tembo [OPTIONS] <COMMAND>
Subcommands:
context— Manage Tembo contexts
init— Initializes a local environment. Creates a sample context and configuration files
apply— Deploys a tembo.toml file
validate— Validates the tembo.toml file, context file, etc
delete— Deletes database instance locally or on Tembo Cloud
logs— View logs for your instance
login— Initiates login sequence to authenticate with Tembo
top— [EXPERIMENTAL] View Metric values of your instances
Options:
--markdown-help
-v,
--verbose— Show more information in command output
tembo context
Manage Tembo contexts
Usage:
tembo context <COMMAND>
Subcommands:
list— List all available contexts
set— Set the current context
tembo context list
List all available contexts
Usage:
tembo context list
tembo context set
Set the current context
Usage:
tembo context set --name <NAME>
Options:
-n,
--name <NAME>
tembo init
Initializes a local environment. Creates a sample context and configuration files
Usage:
tembo init
tembo apply
Deploys a tembo.toml file
Usage:
tembo apply [OPTIONS]
Options:
-m,
--merge <MERGE>— Merge the values of another tembo.toml file to this file before applying
-s,
--set <SET>— Replace a specific configuration in your tembo.toml file. For example, tembo apply —set standard.cpu = 0.25
tembo validate
Validates the tembo.toml file, context file, etc
Usage:
tembo validate
tembo delete
Deletes database instance locally or on Tembo Cloud
Usage:
tembo delete
tembo logs
View logs for your instance
Usage:
tembo logs [OPTIONS]
Options:
--tail— Tail your logs
--app <APP>— Fetch logs for specific apps
tembo login
Initiates login sequence to authenticate with Tembo
Usage:
tembo login [OPTIONS]
Options:
--organization-id <ORGANIZATION_ID>— Set your Org ID for your new environment, which starts with “org_“
--profile <PROFILE>— Set a name for your new environment, for example “prod”. This name will be used for the name of the environment and the credentials profile
--tembo-host <TEMBO_HOST>— Set your tembo_host for your profile, for example api.tembo.io
--tembo-data-host <TEMBO_DATA_HOST>— Set your tembo_data_host for your profile, for example api.data-1.use1.tembo.io
tembo top
[EXPERIMENTAL] View Metric values of your instances
Usage:
tembo top [OPTIONS]
Options:
--tail