This comprehensive guide is your resource for understanding and utilizing the tembo CLI, which offers powerful tools for managing your instance environments. Below, you’ll find complete instructions on how to use each command, alongside options and subcommands to tailor your operations precisely to your needs.

Command Overview:

tembo

Usage:

tembo [OPTIONS] < COMMAND >

Subcommands:

context — Manage Tembo contexts

— Manage Tembo contexts

— Initializes a local environment. Creates a sample context and configuration files

— Deploys a tembo.toml file

— Validates the tembo.toml file, context file, etc

— Deletes database instance locally or on Tembo Cloud

— View logs for your instance

— Initiates login sequence to authenticate with Tembo

Options:

--markdown-help

-v , --verbose — Show more information in command output

tembo context

Manage Tembo contexts

Usage:

tembo context < COMMAN D >

Subcommands:

list — List all available contexts

— List all available contexts

tembo context list

List all available contexts

Usage:

tembo context list

tembo context set

Set the current context

Usage:

tembo context set --name < NAM E >

Options:

-n , --name <NAME>

tembo init

Initializes a local environment. Creates a sample context and configuration files

Usage:

tembo init

tembo apply

Deploys a tembo.toml file

Usage:

tembo apply [OPTIONS]

Options:

-m , --merge <MERGE> — Merge the values of another tembo.toml file to this file before applying

— Replace a specific configuration in your tembo.toml file. For example, tembo apply —set standard.cpu = 0.25

Validates the tembo.toml file, context file, etc

Usage:

tembo validate

tembo delete

Deletes database instance locally or on Tembo Cloud

Usage:

tembo delete

tembo logs

View logs for your instance

Usage:

tembo logs [OPTIONS]

Options:

--tail — Tail your logs

— Fetch logs for specific apps

tembo login

Initiates login sequence to authenticate with Tembo

Usage:

tembo login [OPTIONS]

Options:

--organization-id <ORGANIZATION_ID> — Set your Org ID for your new environment, which starts with “org_“

— Set a name for your new environment, for example "prod". This name will be used for the name of the environment and the credentials profile

— Set your tembo_host for your profile, for example api.tembo.io

— Set your tembo_data_host for your profile, for example api.data-1.use1.tembo.io

tembo top

[EXPERIMENTAL] View Metric values of your instances

Usage:

tembo top [OPTIONS]

Options: