Creating a Next.js Project with Tembo CLI

Prerequisites

Before you start, make sure you have the following installed:

npx and npm Tembo CLI. you can find the steps here Docker, set up and running for local development

Creating Your Next.js Project

First, create a new Next.js application using the following command:

npx create-next-app todos-app --use-npm --ts

Follow the prompts to customize your Next.js setup, including TypeScript, ESLint, Tailwind CSS, the src/ directory, App Router, and custom import aliases.

After creating your project, navigate into your project directory:

cd todos-app npm run dev

Initializing Prisma and Tembo

Initialize Prisma with PostgreSQL as your data source provider:

npx prisma init --datasource-provider postgresql

Then, initialize Tembo in your project:

tembo init

Set the Tembo context to local:

tembo context set --name local

You can check your context by running

tembo context list

Update your tembo.toml file to match your project’s requirements. Example configuration:

[ test-instance ] environment = "dev" instance_name = "todos-app" cpu = "0.25" memory = "1Gi" storage = "10Gi" replicas = 1 stack_type = "OLTP"

Database Migrations

Create a migrations file inside the migrations folder created after tembo init . Example SQL for creating users and posts tables:

create_user_post_table.sql

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , username VARCHAR ( 255 ) UNIQUE NOT NULL , email VARCHAR ( 255 ) UNIQUE NOT NULL , password_hash VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL , created_at TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS posts ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , user_id INTEGER NOT NULL , title VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL , content TEXT NOT NULL , created_at TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, FOREIGN KEY (user_id) REFERENCES users(id) );

Apply your Tembo configuration to spin up a Docker container with PostgreSQL:

tembo apply

If the above command runs sucessfully, copy the url and paste it into your .env file. It would look something like

DATABASE_URL="postgres://postgres:postgres@todos-app.local.tembo.io:5432"

To run your migrations, use the following command:

cd migrations psql postgres://postgres:postgres@todos-app.local.tembo.io:5432 -f create_user_post_table.sql

Integrating Prisma

Navigate back to the parent folder and pull the schema from your PostgreSQL database into Prisma:

cd .. npx prisma db pull

Confirm the changes in the schema.prisma file within the Prisma folder and by checking the PostgreSQL tables directly.

Generate the Prisma client:

npx prisma generate

In the Next.js project root folder (prisma-next-todos-app), create a lib directory. In it, add a prisma.ts file which will configure the Prisma client as below:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' ; const prisma : PrismaClient = new PrismaClient (); export default prisma;