Creating a Next.js Project with Tembo CLI
Prerequisites
Before you start, make sure you have the following installed:
npxand
npm
- Tembo CLI. you can find the steps here
- Docker, set up and running for local development
Creating Your Next.js Project
First, create a new Next.js application using the following command:
npx create-next-app todos-app --use-npm --ts
Follow the prompts to customize your Next.js setup, including TypeScript, ESLint, Tailwind CSS, the
src/ directory, App Router, and custom import aliases.
After creating your project, navigate into your project directory:
cd todos-app
npm run dev
Initializing Prisma and Tembo
Initialize Prisma with PostgreSQL as your data source provider:
npx prisma init --datasource-provider postgresql
Then, initialize Tembo in your project:
tembo init
Set the Tembo context to local:
tembo context set --name local
You can check your context by running
tembo context list
Update your
tembo.toml file to match your project’s requirements. Example configuration:
[test-instance]
environment = "dev"
instance_name = "todos-app"
cpu = "0.25"
memory = "1Gi"
storage = "10Gi"
replicas = 1
stack_type = "OLTP"
Database Migrations
Create a migrations file inside the migrations folder created after
tembo init. Example SQL for creating users and posts tables:
create_user_post_table.sql
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users (
id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
username VARCHAR(255) UNIQUE NOT NULL,
email VARCHAR(255) UNIQUE NOT NULL,
password_hash VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL,
created_at TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP
);
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS posts (
id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
user_id INTEGER NOT NULL,
title VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL,
content TEXT NOT NULL,
created_at TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
FOREIGN KEY (user_id) REFERENCES users(id)
);
Apply your Tembo configuration to spin up a Docker container with PostgreSQL:
tembo apply
If the above command runs sucessfully, copy the
url and paste it into your .env file. It would look something like
DATABASE_URL="postgres://postgres:postgres@todos-app.local.tembo.io:5432"
To run your migrations, use the following command:
cd migrations
psql postgres://postgres:postgres@todos-app.local.tembo.io:5432 -f create_user_post_table.sql
Integrating Prisma
Navigate back to the parent folder and pull the schema from your PostgreSQL database into Prisma:
cd ..
npx prisma db pull
Confirm the changes in the
schema.prisma file within the Prisma folder and by checking the PostgreSQL tables directly.
Generate the Prisma client:
npx prisma generate
In the Next.js project root folder (prisma-next-todos-app), create a lib directory. In it, add a prisma.ts file which will configure the Prisma client as below:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client';
const prisma: PrismaClient = new PrismaClient();
export default prisma;
Now you should be all set to start development. Additionally you can follow the steps listed here and follow-on from
Setting up the Next.js routes section. This basic app shows how you can create a basic CRUD nextjs application using Tembo CLI.