Creating a Rails Application with Tembo CLI

Prerequisites

Before you start, ensure you have the following installed:

Ruby on Rails Tembo CLI. you can find the steps here Docker, set up and running for local development

Creating Your Rails Project

First, create a new Rails application with PostgreSQL as the database:

rails new todolist -d postgresql cd todolist/

Initializing Tembo

Initialize Tembo in your project directory:

tembo init

Update your tembo.toml file to match your project’s requirements. Example configuration:

[ test-instance ] environment = "dev" instance_name = "rails-todo" cpu = "0.25" memory = "1Gi" storage = "10Gi" replicas = 1 stack_type = "OLTP"

Set the Tembo context to local:

tembo context set --name local

Apply your Tembo configuration to provision the required infrastructure:

tembo apply

Configuring the Database

Update your config/database.yml file with the Tembo PostgreSQL instance URL:

default : & default adapter : postgresql encoding : unicode pool : <%= ENV.fetch("RAILS_MAX_THREADS") { 5 } %> url : postgres://postgres:postgres@rails-todo.local.tembo.io:5432

Create the database:

rails db:create

Creating a Todo Model

Generate a Todo model with a description field:

rails generate model Todo description:text

Migrate the database to create the todos table:

rails db:migrate

Verifying the Setup

Confirm the setup by connecting to the PostgreSQL instance and listing the databases and tables:

Connect to the PostgreSQL instance:

psql postgres://postgres:postgres@rails-todo.local.tembo.io:5432

List all databases:

SELECT datname FROM pg_database;

Connect to your application’s development database:

\c todolist_development

List the tables:

\dt

For a detailed guide on building a TodoList with Rails, you can refer to this Codecademy article: Building a ToDoList with Rails.