The Tembo Standard Stack is a tuned Postgres instance balance for general purpose computing. You have full control over compute, configuration, and extension installation.
Configuration
The following configurations automatically scale based on the size of cpu, memory, and storage for the cluster:
shared_buffers
max_connections
work_mem
bgwriter_delay
effective_cache_size
maintenance_work_mem
max_wal_size
Extensions
pg_stat_statementscomes pre-installed and enabled. It provides statistics on SQL statements executed by the database, which helps users analyze query performance and identify areas for optimization.
Extensions from Trunk can be installed on-demand.