The Tembo Standard Stack is a tuned Postgres instance balance for general purpose computing. You have full control over compute, configuration, and extension installation.

Configuration

The following configurations automatically scale based on the size of cpu, memory, and storage for the cluster:

  • shared_buffers
  • max_connections
  • work_mem
  • bgwriter_delay
  • effective_cache_size
  • maintenance_work_mem
  • max_wal_size

Extensions

  • pg_stat_statements comes pre-installed and enabled. It provides statistics on SQL statements executed by the database, which helps users analyze query performance and identify areas for optimization.

  • Extensions from Trunk can be installed on-demand.

