Embedding Maintenance

Embeddings are immediately computed for your data when vectorize.table() is called. Inevitably, data changes and embeddings need to be updated. pg_vectorize automates two methods of keeping embeddings up-to-date; trigger-based and on a recurring interval.

The trigger-based method is just that - it creates triggers on the source table which handle generating embeddings for the raw text whenever a new row is inserted or an existing row is updated.

The interval-based method uses a cron-like syntax to check for updates on a recurring basis and is made possible by pg_cron.

In both cases, when there are new records without embeddings or existing records have been updated, jobs are enqueued to pgmq to update the embeddings. A background worker handles the upsert of the embeddings accordingly, and all the compute of the transform of text to embeddings happens on separate compute infrastructure than Postgres, ensuring that your database resources are not consumed by the compute-intensive task of transforming text to embeddings.

Updating embeddings with triggers

Setting the parameter schedule => 'realtime' will create triggers on the table to create embedding update jobs whenever a new row is inserted or an existing row is updated.

SELECT vectorize . table ( job_name => 'my_search_project' , "table" => 'products' , primary_key => 'product_id' , columns => ARRAY ['product_name', 'description'], transformer => 'sentence-transformers/all-MiniLM-L6-v2' , schedule => 'realtime' );

The schedule parameter accepts a cron-like syntax to check for updates on a recurring basis.

For example, to check for updates every hour, set the schedule parameter to 0 * * * * .

Using this method, you will also be required to provide the column that contains the last updated timestamp.

pg_vectorize uses this column to determine which rows have been updated since the last time the embeddings were updated.

SELECT vectorize . table ( job_name => 'my_search_project' , "table" => 'products' , primary_key => 'product_id' , columns => ARRAY ['product_name', 'description'], transformer => 'sentence-transformers/all-MiniLM-L6-v2' , update_col => 'last_updated_at' , schedule => '0 * * * *' );

The cron job can then be viewed by running the following SQL command.

select command, jobname from cron . job where jobname = 'my_search_project' ;

command | jobname ---------------------------------------------------+------------------- select vectorize.job_execute('my_search_project') | my_search_project

If you need to update the embeddings on an ad-hoc basis, you can do so by calling vectorize.job_execute() .

SELECT vectorize . job_execute ( 'my_search_project' );

Summary