Overview

ParadeDB is an Elasticsearch alternative built on Postgres. Built for real-time, update-heavy workloads.

Getting Started

Visit the Official ParadeDB documentation for an in-depth and complete guide on ParadeDB.

ParadeDB comes with a helpful procedure that creates a table populated with mock data to help you get started. Once connected with psql, run the following commands to create and inspect this table.

CALL paradedb . create_bm25_test_table ( schema_name => 'public' , table_name => 'mock_items' ); SELECT description , rating, category FROM mock_items LIMIT 3 ;

description | rating | category --------------------------+--------+------------- Ergonomic metal keyboard | 4 | Electronics Plastic Keyboard | 4 | Electronics Sleek running shoes | 5 | Footwear (3 rows)

Next, let’s create a BM25 index called search_idx on this table. A BM25 index is a covering index, which means that multiple columns can be included in the same index. The following code block demonstrates the various Postgres types that can be combined inside a single index.

CALL paradedb . create_bm25 ( index_name => 'search_idx' , table_name => 'mock_items' , key_field => 'id' , text_fields => paradedb . field ( 'description' ) || paradedb . field ( 'category' ), numeric_fields => paradedb . field ( 'rating' ), boolean_fields => paradedb . field ( 'in_stock' ), datetime_fields => paradedb . field ( 'created_at' ), json_fields => paradedb . field ( 'metadata' ) );

Note the mandatory key_field option in the WITH code. Every bm25 index needs a key_field , which should be the name of a column that will function as a row’s unique identifier within the index. Usually, the key_field can just be the name of your table’s primary key column.

Once the indexing is complete, you can run various search functions on it.

Basic Search

Execute a search query on your indexed table:

SELECT description , rating, category FROM search_idx . search ( '(description:keyboard OR category:electronics) AND rating:>2' , limit_rows => 5 );

This will return:

description | rating | category -----------------------------+--------+------------- Plastic Keyboard | 4 | Electronics Ergonomic metal keyboard | 4 | Electronics Innovative wireless earbuds | 5 | Electronics Fast charging power bank | 4 | Electronics Bluetooth-enabled speaker | 3 | Electronics (5 rows)