Overview
ParadeDB is an Elasticsearch alternative built on Postgres. Built for real-time, update-heavy workloads.
Getting Started
Visit the Official ParadeDB documentation for an in-depth and complete guide on ParadeDB.
ParadeDB comes with a helpful procedure that creates a table populated with mock data to help you get started. Once connected with psql, run the following commands to create and inspect this table.
CALL paradedb.create_bm25_test_table(
schema_name => 'public',
table_name => 'mock_items'
);
SELECT description, rating, category
FROM mock_items
LIMIT 3;
description | rating | category
--------------------------+--------+-------------
Ergonomic metal keyboard | 4 | Electronics
Plastic Keyboard | 4 | Electronics
Sleek running shoes | 5 | Footwear
(3 rows)
Next, let’s create a BM25 index called search_idx on this table. A BM25 index is a covering index, which means that multiple columns can be included in the same index. The following code block demonstrates the various Postgres types that can be combined inside a single index.
CALL paradedb.create_bm25(
index_name => 'search_idx',
table_name => 'mock_items',
key_field => 'id',
text_fields => paradedb.field('description') || paradedb.field('category'),
numeric_fields => paradedb.field('rating'),
boolean_fields => paradedb.field('in_stock'),
datetime_fields => paradedb.field('created_at'),
json_fields => paradedb.field('metadata')
);
Note the mandatory
key_field option in the
WITH code. Every
bm25 index needs a
key_field, which should be the name of a column that will function as a row’s unique identifier within the index. Usually, the
key_field can just be the name of your table’s primary key column.
Once the indexing is complete, you can run various search functions on it.
Basic Search
Execute a search query on your indexed table:
SELECT description, rating, category
FROM search_idx.search(
'(description:keyboard OR category:electronics) AND rating:>2',
limit_rows => 5
);
This will return:
description | rating | category
-----------------------------+--------+-------------
Plastic Keyboard | 4 | Electronics
Ergonomic metal keyboard | 4 | Electronics
Innovative wireless earbuds | 5 | Electronics
Fast charging power bank | 4 | Electronics
Bluetooth-enabled speaker | 3 | Electronics
(5 rows)
Note the usage of
limit_rows instead of the SQL
LIMIT clause. For optimal performance, we recommend always using
limit_rows and
offset_rows instead of
LIMIT and
OFFSET.