ParadeDB

Overview

ParadeDB is an Elasticsearch alternative built on Postgres. Built for real-time, update-heavy workloads.

Getting Started

Visit the Official ParadeDB documentation for an in-depth and complete guide on ParadeDB.

ParadeDB comes with a helpful procedure that creates a table populated with mock data to help you get started. Once connected with psql, run the following commands to create and inspect this table.

CALL paradedb.create_bm25_test_table(
  schema_name => 'public',
  table_name => 'mock_items'
);

SELECT description, rating, category
FROM mock_items
LIMIT 3;
       description        | rating |  category
--------------------------+--------+-------------
 Ergonomic metal keyboard |      4 | Electronics
 Plastic Keyboard         |      4 | Electronics
 Sleek running shoes      |      5 | Footwear
(3 rows)

Next, let’s create a BM25 index called search_idx on this table. A BM25 index is a covering index, which means that multiple columns can be included in the same index. The following code block demonstrates the various Postgres types that can be combined inside a single index.

CALL paradedb.create_bm25(
  index_name => 'search_idx',
  table_name => 'mock_items',
  key_field => 'id',
  text_fields => paradedb.field('description') || paradedb.field('category'),
  numeric_fields => paradedb.field('rating'),
  boolean_fields => paradedb.field('in_stock'),
  datetime_fields => paradedb.field('created_at'),
  json_fields => paradedb.field('metadata')
);

Note the mandatory key_field option in the WITH code. Every bm25 index needs a key_field, which should be the name of a column that will function as a row’s unique identifier within the index. Usually, the key_field can just be the name of your table’s primary key column.

Once the indexing is complete, you can run various search functions on it.

Execute a search query on your indexed table:

SELECT description, rating, category
FROM search_idx.search(
  '(description:keyboard OR category:electronics) AND rating:>2',
  limit_rows => 5
);

This will return:

         description         | rating |  category
-----------------------------+--------+-------------
 Plastic Keyboard            |      4 | Electronics
 Ergonomic metal keyboard    |      4 | Electronics
 Innovative wireless earbuds |      5 | Electronics
 Fast charging power bank    |      4 | Electronics
 Bluetooth-enabled speaker   |      3 | Electronics
(5 rows)

Note the usage of limit_rows instead of the SQL LIMIT clause. For optimal performance, we recommend always using limit_rows and offset_rows instead of LIMIT and OFFSET.

Next

chevron right arrow

Timeseries

Analytical

postgreselasticsearchanalyticalparadedb

What's next?

Elephant logo Try Tembo Cloud for free
Github cat logo Star us on Github
Youtube play button logo Subscribe to our Youtube Channel
Github cat logo Subscribe to the RSS feed
X logo Follow us on X
Mastodon logo Follow us on Mastodon
Slack logo Join our Community Slack
Edit page on github logo Edit this page on Github