OLTP

The OLTP stack is a finely-tuned database cluster optimized for transactional workloads, designed to handle concurrency with ease. Built with optimized WAL and auto-vacuum settings, it also includes extensions for debugging and real-time metrics.

Configuration

The following configurations automatically scale based on the size of cpu, memory, and storage for the cluster:

  • shared_buffers
  • max_connections
  • work_mem
  • bgwriter_delay
  • effective_cache_size
  • maintenance_work_mem
  • max_wal_size

Extensions

  • pg_stat_statements comes pre-installed and enabled.
  • Extensions from Trunk can be installed on-demand.

