The OLTP stack is a finely-tuned database cluster optimized for transactional workloads, designed to handle concurrency with ease. Built with optimized WAL and auto-vacuum settings, it also includes extensions for debugging and real-time metrics.
Configuration
The following configurations automatically scale based on the size of cpu, memory, and storage for the cluster:
shared_buffers
max_connections
work_mem
bgwriter_delay
effective_cache_size
maintenance_work_mem
max_wal_size
Extensions
pg_stat_statementscomes pre-installed and enabled.
- Extensions from Trunk can be installed on-demand.