The OLTP stack is a finely-tuned database cluster optimized for transactional workloads, designed to handle concurrency with ease. Built with optimized WAL and auto-vacuum settings, it also includes extensions for debugging and real-time metrics.

Configuration

The following configurations automatically scale based on the size of cpu, memory, and storage for the cluster:

shared_buffers

max_connections

work_mem

bgwriter_delay

effective_cache_size

maintenance_work_mem

max_wal_size

Extensions