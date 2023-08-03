Tembo's Blog
Samay Sharma
CTO
Introducing pg_timeseries: Open-source time-series extension for PostgreSQL
May 20, 2024
David E. Wheeler
Principal Architect
What’s Happening on the PGXN v2 Project
Apr 3, 2024
Vinícius Miguel
Software Engineer
Announcing support for Postgres 14 and 16
Mar 15, 2024
Steven Miller
Founding Engineer
Announcing Tembo CLI: Infrastructure as code for the Postgres ecosystem
Mar 8, 2024
David E. Wheeler
Principal Architect
The Jobs to be Done by the Ideal Postgres Extension Ecosystem
Feb 21, 2024
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Pgvector vs Lantern part 2 - The one with parallel indexes
Feb 5, 2024
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Automate vector search in Postgres with any Hugging Face transformer
Feb 2, 2024
David E. Wheeler
Principal Architect
Presentation: Introduction to the PGXN Architecture
Feb 1, 2024
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
How we built our customer data warehouse all on Postgres
Jan 25, 2024
Samay Sharma
CTO
PGXN creator David Wheeler joins Tembo to strengthen PostgreSQL extension ecosystem
Jan 22, 2024
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Benchmarking Postgres Vector Search approaches: Pgvector vs Lantern
Jan 17, 2024
Darren Baldwin
Engineer
Secure Embeddings in Postgres without the OpenAI Risk
Jan 3, 2024
Jay Kothari
Software Engineering Intern
Introducing prometheus_fdw: Seamless Monitoring in Postgres
Dec 22, 2023
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Vector Indexes in Postgres using pgvector: IVFFlat vs HNSW
Nov 14, 2023
Steven Miller
Founding Engineer
Anonymized dump of your Postgres data
Oct 24, 2023
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Unleashing the power of vector embeddings with PostgreSQL
Oct 18, 2023
Jay Kothari
Software Engineering Intern
Unlocking value from your Clerk User Management platform with Postgres
Oct 3, 2023
Steven Miller
Founding Engineer
Version History and Lifecycle Policies for Postgres Tables
Sep 29, 2023
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Anatomy of a Postgres extension written in Rust: pgmq
Sep 28, 2023
Steven Miller
Founding Engineer
Enter the matrix: the four types of Postgres extensions
Sep 14, 2023
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Using pgmq with Python
Aug 24, 2023
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Introducing pg_later: Asynchronous Queries for Postgres, Inspired by Snowflake
Aug 16, 2023
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Introducing PGMQ: Simple Message Queues built on Postgres
Aug 3, 2023