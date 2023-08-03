Tembo's Blog

All Postgres Engineering Stacks Data Extensions
Introducing pg_timeseries: Open-source time-series extension for PostgreSQL thumbnail
Samay Sharma

Samay Sharma

CTO

Introducing pg_timeseries: Open-source time-series extension for PostgreSQL

book

6 min read

May 20, 2024
What’s Happening on the PGXN v2 Project thumbnail
David E. Wheeler

David E. Wheeler

Principal Architect

What’s Happening on the PGXN v2 Project

book

4 min read

Apr 3, 2024
Announcing support for Postgres 14 and 16 thumbnail
Vinícius Miguel

Vinícius Miguel

Software Engineer

Announcing support for Postgres 14 and 16

book

2 min read

Mar 15, 2024
Announcing Tembo CLI: Infrastructure as code for the Postgres ecosystem thumbnail
Steven Miller

Steven Miller

Founding Engineer

Announcing Tembo CLI: Infrastructure as code for the Postgres ecosystem

book

3 min read

Mar 8, 2024
The Jobs to be Done by the Ideal Postgres Extension Ecosystem thumbnail
David E. Wheeler

David E. Wheeler

Principal Architect

The Jobs to be Done by the Ideal Postgres Extension Ecosystem

book

6 min read

Feb 21, 2024
Pgvector vs Lantern part 2 - The one with parallel indexes thumbnail
Binidxaba

Binidxaba

Community contributor

Pgvector vs Lantern part 2 - The one with parallel indexes

book

3 min read

Feb 5, 2024
Automate vector search in Postgres with any Hugging Face transformer thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Automate vector search in Postgres with any Hugging Face transformer

book

6 min read

Feb 2, 2024
Presentation: Introduction to the PGXN Architecture thumbnail
David E. Wheeler

David E. Wheeler

Principal Architect

Presentation: Introduction to the PGXN Architecture

book

2 min read

Feb 1, 2024
How we built our customer data warehouse all on Postgres thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

How we built our customer data warehouse all on Postgres

book

9 min read

Jan 25, 2024
PGXN creator David Wheeler joins Tembo to strengthen PostgreSQL extension ecosystem thumbnail
Samay Sharma

Samay Sharma

CTO

PGXN creator David Wheeler joins Tembo to strengthen PostgreSQL extension ecosystem

book

4 min read

Jan 22, 2024
Benchmarking Postgres Vector Search approaches: Pgvector vs Lantern thumbnail
Binidxaba

Binidxaba

Community contributor

Benchmarking Postgres Vector Search approaches: Pgvector vs Lantern

book

6 min read

Jan 17, 2024
Secure Embeddings in Postgres without the OpenAI Risk thumbnail
Darren Baldwin

Darren Baldwin

Engineer

Secure Embeddings in Postgres without the OpenAI Risk

book

4 min read

Jan 3, 2024
Introducing prometheus_fdw: Seamless Monitoring in Postgres thumbnail
Jay Kothari

Jay Kothari

Software Engineering Intern

Introducing prometheus_fdw: Seamless Monitoring in Postgres

book

3 min read

Dec 22, 2023
Vector Indexes in Postgres using pgvector: IVFFlat vs HNSW thumbnail
Binidxaba

Binidxaba

Community contributor

Vector Indexes in Postgres using pgvector: IVFFlat vs HNSW

book

10 min read

Nov 14, 2023
Anonymized dump of your Postgres data thumbnail
Steven Miller

Steven Miller

Founding Engineer

Anonymized dump of your Postgres data

book

3 min read

Oct 24, 2023
Unleashing the power of vector embeddings with PostgreSQL thumbnail
Binidxaba

Binidxaba

Community contributor

Unleashing the power of vector embeddings with PostgreSQL

book

8 min read

Oct 18, 2023
Unlocking value from your Clerk User Management platform with Postgres thumbnail
Jay Kothari

Jay Kothari

Software Engineering Intern

Unlocking value from your Clerk User Management platform with Postgres

book

5 min read

Oct 3, 2023
Version History and Lifecycle Policies for Postgres Tables thumbnail
Steven Miller

Steven Miller

Founding Engineer

Version History and Lifecycle Policies for Postgres Tables

book

17 min read

Sep 29, 2023
Anatomy of a Postgres extension written in Rust: pgmq thumbnail
Binidxaba

Binidxaba

Community contributor

Anatomy of a Postgres extension written in Rust: pgmq

book

11 min read

Sep 28, 2023
Enter the matrix: the four types of Postgres extensions thumbnail
Steven Miller

Steven Miller

Founding Engineer

Enter the matrix: the four types of Postgres extensions

book

12 min read

Sep 14, 2023
Using pgmq with Python thumbnail
Binidxaba

Binidxaba

Community contributor

Using pgmq with Python

book

5 min read

Aug 24, 2023
Introducing pg_later: Asynchronous Queries for Postgres, Inspired by Snowflake thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Introducing pg_later: Asynchronous Queries for Postgres, Inspired by Snowflake

book

4 min read

Aug 16, 2023
Introducing PGMQ: Simple Message Queues built on Postgres thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Introducing PGMQ: Simple Message Queues built on Postgres

book

5 min read

Aug 3, 2023