Tembo Cloud now supports Postgres 17

We’re happy to share that we’ve now added support for Postgres 17 on Tembo Cloud! This means that you can now choose between Postgres 14, 15, 16, and 17 while deploying a Tembo Cloud instance.

Not only that, we support over 200 extensions with Postgres 17 and a number of our stacks have also been updated to support the latest version.

Postgres 17 features

Postgres 17 comes with a host of features around logical replication, performance, developer experience, monitoring, and security. Some notable improvements include:

New memory management system for VACUUM , which reduces memory consumption and can improve overall vacuuming performance.

, which reduces memory consumption and can improve overall vacuuming performance. Logical replication enhancements such as failover control and the addition of pg_createsubscriber to create logical replicas from physical standbys.

to create logical replicas from physical standbys. New SQL/JSON capabilities including JSON_TABLE() .

. Native incremental backups.

Performance improvements and support for reporting memory usage in EXPLAIN

ON_ERROR ignore option for COPY that allows a copy operation to continue in the event of an error, generating a report of skipped rows instead.

A couple small but interesting changes in addition to these major improvements are:

Postgres never logged trusted auth connections even with log_connections enabled. Postgres 17 now plugs that little security hole.

enabled. Postgres 17 now plugs that little security hole. Postgres has always allowed specifying the size of the shared buffers, but there are a number of buffer types. Version 17 makes them all individually addressable!

For more information and to pick your favorite feature, refer to the Changes section of the Postgres 17 release notes.

Extension Support for Postgres 17

With the help of David Wheeler, we’ve continued to invest in Trunk and added capability to build extensions for different Postgres versions. Here’s a quick overview of the number of extensions supported on Tembo Cloud by each Postgres version (as of Jan 2025), but we’re always adding more!

Postgres Version Number of Supported Extensions 14 221 15 226 16 217 17 201

If you want a programmatic means to find which extensions are supported on which Postgres versions, or other metadata about extensions, you can query the Trunk API.

Tembo Cloud supports a number of stacks, which are pre-built, use-case specific Postgres deployments that allow you to do more in Postgres. We’ve updated most of our Stacks to support Postgres 17 as represented in the table below.

Stack Postgres 17 support Standard Yes OLTP Yes Geospatial Yes Machine Learning Yes Message Queue Yes MongoAlternative Yes ParadeDB Yes VectorDB Yes Analytics No Timeseries No

Both our Analytics and Timeseries stacks depend on hydra_columnar, which hasn’t shipped PG17 support yet. We’re closely following the discussion in this issue; once Hydra Columnar has support for Postgres 17, these stacks will be updated to support it as well.

We’ve also decided to merge a few stacks based on customer feedback which we will talk about in a future post.

