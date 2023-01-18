Introducting dba: The Autonomous AI Agent For Postgres

TL;DR We made an autonomous AI Agent that closes the gap between Postgres monitoring and software engineering. We invite you to join the waitlist to try it out.

Database monitoring isn’t enough

Software engineers:

Can fix code-related database issues

But don’t have time for this, because they’re working on features and bugs

Can’t fully consider database impact when initially writing code

Often, they don’t have access to the production databases to dig in and investigate

As a result, database performance issues quietly stack up, until some become impossible to ignore.

Then your database expert (if you have one) tries to address issues without looking at app code. They make database changes to band-aid issues in the app, but it’s an unwinnable game of whack-a-mole.

Products exist to monitor databases or write application code with AI — but none do both together…

It’s rumored that some companies employ “database performance engineers” who watch database performance, and implement code fixes, but I’ve never met a dev who is specialized this way :)

It should be as easy as:

Connect your database Connect your repos You get PRs

So we built dba

dba autonomously identifies and fixes database performance issues in your code — all the way to writing code and submitting PRs to your code repository. Your live database performance guides application changes.

Simple to get started, simple to use

STEP 1: CONNECT YOUR DATABASE

STEP 2: CONNECT YOUR CODE

STEP 3: DBA DETECTS ISSUES

STEP 4: DBA WRITES CODE / SHIPS PULL REQUESTS

Where monitoring meets software engineering

By continuously detecting and solving issues, dba can help you quickly burn down your existing issues, detect regressions, and solve emergent issues before they become a bottleneck. It’s not magic, it’s an engine with the right inputs that produces excellent outputs—and it’s always on.

We invite you to join the waitlist to try dba.

FAQs

Can’t Cursor/Lovable/GithubCopilot just do this?

Yes and no.

Most AI engineering agents are designed to handle any coding task you throw at them. But you have to do the throwing. This human-led workflow is great for new products, new features, and fixing bugs. But these tools aren’t normally being prompted by production database issues.

dba handles “performance engineering” autonomously — detecting issues, gathering context and best practices, and submitting code fixes to you.

What databases do you support?

Presently AWS RDS and Tembo Cloud. Other providers coming very soon. View our roadmap here.

Can I bring my own LLM / LLM key?

Not yet.

What is the hallucination rate?

We’re working on getting an initial rating with our early users. We’ll share the results ASAP.

What is the disposition of dba? Is it cheerful or grumpy?

😂 You’ll see.