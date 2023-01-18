Experience the Full Potential of Tembo Cloud with our Free Trial

We’re thrilled to offer a 14-day free trial, giving businesses of all sizes a risk-free opportunity to experience Tembo Cloud’s powerful features and capabilities. No credit card is required to get started, making it easier to explore our fully-managed software-as-a-service platform.

Why Choose Tembo?

At Tembo, we understand the importance of a reliable, scalable database. Our extensible SaaS platform is designed to provide a highly available Postgres deployment, ensuring that data is always accessible and secure, while reducing development time by incorporating pre-tested extensions or application services. Here are some of the key benefits to expect during the free trial:

Highly Available Postgres Deployment : Experience the robustness and reliability of our Postgres deployment. Tembo optimizes the entire environment, including hardware, Postgres configs and extensions.

: Experience the robustness and reliability of our Postgres deployment. Tembo optimizes the entire environment, including hardware, Postgres configs and extensions. Larger Instance : During the free trial, access a larger instance to test the limits of the platform and manage the most demanding workloads.

: During the free trial, access a larger instance to test the limits of the platform and manage the most demanding workloads. Live Extension Management : With support for over 200 Trunk-installable extensions, easily enhance Postgres database functionality by installing extensions into the running cluster with a click.

: With support for over 200 Trunk-installable extensions, easily enhance Postgres database functionality by installing extensions into the running cluster with a click. Use-case specific : Tembo Stacks are pre-built, use-case specific Postgres deployments, that enable quick deployment of specialized data services, replacing external, non-Postgres data services. Each stack includes a Postgres cluster, extensions, configuration, and application services tailored to specific needs.

: Tembo Stacks are pre-built, use-case specific Postgres deployments, that enable quick deployment of specialized data services, replacing external, non-Postgres data services. Each stack includes a Postgres cluster, extensions, configuration, and application services tailored to specific needs. $300 Credit: To help explore different Stacks and features, you receive a $300 credit during the trial period. This credit can be used to experiment with various configurations and find the perfect setup for your business needs.

Getting started with your Tembo Cloud free trial

Ready to get started?

Visit Tembo.io and sign up for the free trial.

Deploy an Instance using our Cloud UI.

Use the $300 credit to test different configurations, run performance benchmarks, and see how our platform can meet your specific needs.

Need help? Our dedicated support team is here to help you every step of the way.

Take advantage of our 14-day free trial and discover the power of Tembo Cloud. With no credit card required and a $300 credit to explore features, there’s nothing to lose and everything to gain. Sign up today and see how Tembo can help achieve business goals with a highly available Postgres deployment.