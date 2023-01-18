Work on Tembo Open Source for Fun and Profit

At Tembo we’re very invested in open source. We built with, and on top of open source, and we release extensions and tooling for others to use as they wish. Occasionally we’ll receive feature requests for projects we’ve developed, and we have ideas for these projects as well. Unfortunately there are only so many hours in the day. And some ideas need specialized skills.

That’s where we hope to lean on the community, but not without offering something in return.

Algora is a platform around code bounties. They publish open source projects looking for contributions and their community picks up challenges for a cash reward. At the time of writing Algora awarded 2,177 bounties totaling $267,962.00 to 497 contributors. We decided to partner with Algora to get external feedback on some of the projects we’re working on.

About the projects

We selected 2 projects that we think are very fit for external contributions.

pgmq - A lightweight message queue. Like AWS SQS and RSMQ but on Postgres. pg_vectorize - A Postgres extension that automates the transformation and orchestration of text to embeddings and provides hooks into the most popular LLMs.

About the Issues

pgmq

pg_vectorize

Start with Algora and collect your bounty

Sign up for Algora https://console.algora.io/ Find our projects on the platform: https://console.algora.io/org/tembo Find an Issue you would like to work on Profit!!

Two birds, one stone

It’s also Hacktoberfest time, a month-long celebration of all things open-source. This year, Hacktoberfest is sponsored by DigitalOcean, Cloudflare, and Quira. When Hacktoberfest started in 2014, 676 participants showed up to contribute. In 2023, nearly 98,000 people participated.

Sign up on the Hacktoberfest website, and your pull requests on the projects mentioned above will count towards your Hacktoberfest goal as well. Happy hacking!