Tembo's Blog

Samay Sharma
CTO
Introducing pg_timeseries: Open-source time-series extension for PostgreSQL
6 min read
May 20, 2024
Vinícius Miguel
Software Engineer
Announcing support for Postgres 14 and 16
2 min read
Mar 15, 2024
Steven Miller
Founding Engineer
Announcing Tembo CLI: Infrastructure as code for the Postgres ecosystem
3 min read
Mar 8, 2024
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Build a question-answer bot natively using Postgres extensions
5 min read
Mar 5, 2024
Evan Stanton
Software Engineer
MongoDB capabilities on Postgres with Managed FerretDB on Tembo Cloud
5 min read
Feb 15, 2024
Evan Stanton
Software Engineer
Simpler Geospatial Workloads on Postgres: An Elephant of a Story
8 min read
Feb 8, 2024
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Automate vector search in Postgres with any Hugging Face transformer
6 min read
Feb 2, 2024
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
How we built our customer data warehouse all on Postgres
9 min read
Jan 25, 2024
Darren Baldwin
Engineer
OLTP on Postgres: 3 Ways the Tembo OLTP Stack Makes Things Simple
3 min read
Jan 5, 2024
Samay Sharma
CTO
Tembo Stacks: Making Postgres the Everything Database
5 min read
Sep 6, 2023