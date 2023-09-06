Tembo's Blog

Introducing pg_timeseries: Open-source time-series extension for PostgreSQL thumbnail
Samay Sharma

CTO

Introducing pg_timeseries: Open-source time-series extension for PostgreSQL

6 min read

May 20, 2024
Announcing support for Postgres 14 and 16 thumbnail
Vinícius Miguel

Software Engineer

Announcing support for Postgres 14 and 16

2 min read

Mar 15, 2024
Announcing Tembo CLI: Infrastructure as code for the Postgres ecosystem thumbnail
Steven Miller

Founding Engineer

Announcing Tembo CLI: Infrastructure as code for the Postgres ecosystem

3 min read

Mar 8, 2024
Build a question-answer bot natively using Postgres extensions thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Build a question-answer bot natively using Postgres extensions

5 min read

Mar 5, 2024
MongoDB capabilities on Postgres with Managed FerretDB on Tembo Cloud thumbnail
Evan Stanton

Software Engineer

MongoDB capabilities on Postgres with Managed FerretDB on Tembo Cloud

5 min read

Feb 15, 2024
Simpler Geospatial Workloads on Postgres: An Elephant of a Story thumbnail
Evan Stanton

Software Engineer

Simpler Geospatial Workloads on Postgres: An Elephant of a Story

8 min read

Feb 8, 2024
Automate vector search in Postgres with any Hugging Face transformer thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Automate vector search in Postgres with any Hugging Face transformer

6 min read

Feb 2, 2024
How we built our customer data warehouse all on Postgres thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

How we built our customer data warehouse all on Postgres

9 min read

Jan 25, 2024
OLTP on Postgres: 3 Ways the Tembo OLTP Stack Makes Things Simple thumbnail
Darren Baldwin

Engineer

OLTP on Postgres: 3 Ways the Tembo OLTP Stack Makes Things Simple

3 min read

Jan 5, 2024
Tembo Stacks: Making Postgres the Everything Database thumbnail
Samay Sharma

CTO

Tembo Stacks: Making Postgres the Everything Database

5 min read

Sep 6, 2023