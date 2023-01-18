What’s New on the PGXN v2 Project

Forgive me Postgres community, for it has been five months since my last PGXN v2 Update. In my defense, it has been super busy! The time went into ongoing community discussions, planning, designs, and the start of implementation. Join me below for the lowdown.

Extension Ecosystem Summit

Since last we met, the Extension Ecosystem Summit took place at PGConf.dev in Vancouver, BC. Around 35 extension developers, users, and fans gathered for an open-space technology (OST)-style unconference. We broke up into small groups to discuss, debate, and record notes for a variety of topics:

Extension Metadata: Taxonomies, versioning, system dependencies, packaging & discoverability, development & compatibility, and more.

Binary Distribution Format: How to organize pre-compiled extension files for distribution, plus upgrade challenges.

Core API/API Compatibility: How stable are the PostgreSQL core API and ABI in minor releases? And how can the APIs improve to enable more compatibility?

Including/Excluding Extensions in Core: When should an extension be brought into core? When should a contrib extension be removed from core?

improvements for extension development and management.

The terrific community collaboration on these topics sparked further discussions and have already led to useful developments in PGXN and the Postgres core.

Core Advocacy

The first of of those results? Peter Eisentraut committed API and ABI guidance to the PostgreSQL documentation. An extensive hackers thread led to a collaboration between Peter and me. A key point:

PostgreSQL makes an effort to avoid server ABI breaks in minor releases. In general, an extension compiled against any minor release should work with any other minor release of the same major version, past or future.

It contains a few caveats, since the current design, on very rare occasions, requires a breaking ABI change. And in the absence of automated compatibility checks, unexpected changes still might get through. A proposal to build automated tooling to check for such changes could allow the guidance to become a guarantee in the future.

The Summit also sparked revisiting an old patch to add a second extension directory configuration variable. This feature would enable immutable Postgres distributions, such as Docker images and Postgres.app, to use dynamically-installed extensions via a separate mutable volume or directory.

As the patch originated from the need to test extensions before building Apt packages, discussion meandered into potentially better but more invasive solutions. The brainstorming continues, but the acceptance of the general need remains unopposed. Expect to see a solution sometime before the release of Postgres 18.

Formal RFCs

Following a few experimental approaches to posting RFC drafts and soliciting feedback, I finally settled on the Rust community pattern, which stores RFCs in a dedicated GitHub repository, reviews RFCs via pull requests, and publishes accepted proposals to a web site. The result is:

With these foundations in place, there are now two RFCs under review:

Review and feedback very much wanted and appreciated! Meanwhile, based on these RFCs and current architectural designs, expected future RFCs might include:

A list of supported platforms and architectures, and the strings to represent them in file names and metadata

An OCI distribution and metadata (annotation) specification

A method for mapping generic dependencies to system-specific packages, to support system dependencies on as many platforms as possible

A naming convention for OCI registry URLs, to distinguish PGXN distributions from potential additions in the future, including core extensions and user-published extensions.

Development Commences

In the meantime, development has begun! The first release is pgxn_meta v0.1.0, a Rust crate an CLI that validates both v1 and v2 PGXN metadata files. It validates against an appropriate JSON Schema for each version, currently stored in the meta repo an compiled into the library, but eventually to be published in a canonical location for other tools to use.

The pgxn_meta v0.1.0 CLI has been compiled from a wide variety of platforms and architectures, including Linux, macOS, FreeBSD, NetBSD, Solaris, Illumos, and Windows. Thanks to its Rust implementation, this app and all the other planned apps and services will support and be easily installed onto many OSes and architectures.

Development continues with recent work to parse PGXN Metadata into Rust structures for manipulation, and to convert v1 Metadata to the new, canonical v2 form, which will be important for migrating distributions to v2. Next up: v2 patches, so that the planned binary build system can add metadata to improve build automation for extensions that need additional metadata.

The Future

I originally planned to rewrite the existing PGXN services for this project, starting with the v2 Meta spec and upgrading or replacing the release, api, and UX services. But in the last couple months I decided to focus on the binary distribution challenges, first; hence the trunk RFC and OCI POC.

The goal is to fully evolve the metadata standard by developing the services and tools required to build and index binary packages, and to provide a robust CLI for easy binary extension installation by the end of 2024. This approach will more quickly provide a valuable new service while also finalizing the metadata format. With that format firmly established, we’ll revise and migrate all of the existing PGXN distributions.

To that end, this week I updated the project milestones with detailed task lists for designing and building OCI-based, Trunk-packaged extension distribution and installation. There’s a lot to do, but it’s all do-able — especially with your help! If you’re interested and have some time, look over the task lists and see what you can do!