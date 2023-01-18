Build on Postgres with Tembo Buildcamp

At Tembo, we understand the critical business challenges our customers face, and we’re excited to announce Tembo Buildcamp — (ideally) an in-person, hands-on collaboration program to master Tembo’s advanced features and capabilities, fully empowering your team.

Why Postgres?

Postgres is renowned for its robustness, scalability, and extensive feature set. Whether you’re a developer, data engineer, or database administrator, mastering Tembo’s advanced Postgres features can significantly enhance your ability to leverage the full power of Postgres in your mission-critical applications and drive business success.

What to Expect from Tembo Buildcamp

Buildcamp is tailored to address your company’s specific challenges, providing personalized collaboration that ensures you get the most out of Postgres. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Leverage Postgres : Gain insights on applying Postgres in your most important projects.

: Gain insights on applying Postgres in your most important projects. Develop and Refine Use Cases : Create and enhance initial use cases tailored to your business needs.

: Create and enhance initial use cases tailored to your business needs. Onboard Your Team to Best Practices: Level-up your team for operational success.

Meet Our Expert Collaborators

Our collaborators are industry experts with years of experience in Postgres. They bring a wealth of knowledge and practical insights to our Buildcamp, ensuring you receive top-notch actionable insights. Here are a few of our industry experts:

Why Choose Tembo?

Expert Practitioners : Learn from industry experts with many years of experience building and scaling Postgres applications.

: Learn from industry experts with many years of experience building and scaling Postgres applications. Customized Agenda : We tailor the Buildcamp to meet your specific needs and goals.

: We tailor the Buildcamp to meet your specific needs and goals. Ongoing Support: Join our community of like-minded professionals and get support even after your Buildcamp experience ends.

Ready to take Postgres to the next level? Schedule (ideally) an in-person Tembo Buildcamp today!