Tembo Transactional

Tembo Transactional provides Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) capabilities to manage high volumes of transactions quickly and accurately. While your applications may vary in complexity and I/O intensity, our OLTP solution stands out due to its ACID compliance, ensuring reliable and accurate operations, and scalability to grow with application demands.

Use Case
Retail and E-commerce Transactions
Scenario:

Managing sales transactions for an online retail platform.

Details:

OLTP systems process customer orders, update inventory levels, handle payments, and manage customer data in real-time. This ensures that the e-commerce platform can handle a high volume of transactions simultaneously without delays, providing a seamless shopping experience for customers.

Use Case
Banking and Financial Services
Scenario:

Processing banking transactions such as withdrawals, deposits, and transfers.

Details:

OLTP systems enable banks to manage millions of transactions per day securely and efficiently. They ensure real-time processing of account updates, balance checks, and fund transfers, providing customers with instant access to their financial information and services.

Use Case
Airline Reservation Systems
Scenario:

Managing flight bookings and reservations.

Details:

OLTP systems handle the real-time processing of flight reservations, ticketing, and seat assignments. They allow airlines to manage availability, pricing, and customer data effectively, ensuring that customers can book flights, change reservations, and check in for flights in real-time.

Features
PGAnalyze

PGAnalyze is a database monitoring solution that helps you achieve consistent database performance and availability through intelligent tuning advisors and continuous database profiling.

GraphQL

GraphQL is a query language for APIs.

pg_stat_statements

pg_stat_statements comes pre-installed and enabled.

Benefits
Scalability

Offers the ability to scale resources up or down based on demand, ensuring optimal performance and cost-efficiency.

High Availability

Ensures databases are always available with built-in redundancy and failover mechanisms to minimize downtime.

Security

Implements robust security measures, including encryption at rest and in transit, as well as comprehensive access controls and auditing.

Performance Optimization

Features tools for monitoring and optimizing database performance, including query analysis and performance tuning.

Backup and Recovery

Provides automated backup solutions with options for point-in-time recovery, ensuring data integrity and protection against data loss.

Data Migration

Supports seamless data migration tools and services to move data from on-premises or other cloud environments.

Monitoring and Alerts

Includes advanced monitoring capabilities and configurable alerts to proactively manage and respond to potential issues.

Cost Management

Provides transparent pricing and cost management tools to help organizations optimize their cloud spending.

Support and Documentation

Access to comprehensive support services and detailed documentation to assist with troubleshooting and optimizing use.

Customer Testimonial
“Tembo makes Postgres easy for us.”
”We have loved our experience with Tembo because they offer pre-configured stacks that support our workload, it is extremely easy to manage postgres extensions, and batteries are included in pgBouncer. What we love most about Tembo is the absolutely amazing developer support we have received since coming on. The team really knows their stuff and are very customer focused.”
Sean Price

CTO, Prospect Stream

Tembo vs Others
Extensions

Over 200 extensions that are installable with a click

Support

Support for all Postgres workloads—including Transactional, Analytical, and AI

Add Ons

A variety of ecosystem and add ons that are also available with a click

Why Postgres?

  • ACID compliance ensures reliable and accurate transaction processing.
  • Easy scalability to support your growing application demands.
  • Strong out-of-the-box OLTP performance and reliability.

Why Tembo?

  • Automated backups, maintenance and updates.
  • High availability options that ensure reliability and uptime.
  • A wide selection of available Postgres extensions relevant to OLTP workloads.
