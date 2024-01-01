Tembo Transactional provides Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) capabilities to manage high volumes of transactions quickly and accurately. While your applications may vary in complexity and I/O intensity, our OLTP solution stands out due to its ACID compliance, ensuring reliable and accurate operations, and scalability to grow with application demands.

OLTP systems enable banks to manage millions of transactions per day securely and efficiently. They ensure real-time processing of account updates, balance checks, and fund transfers, providing customers with instant access to their financial information and services.

OLTP systems handle the real-time processing of flight reservations, ticketing, and seat assignments. They allow airlines to manage availability, pricing, and customer data effectively, ensuring that customers can book flights, change reservations, and check in for flights in real-time.

Customer Testimonial

“Tembo makes Postgres easy for us.”

”We have loved our experience with Tembo because they offer pre-configured stacks that support our workload, it is extremely easy to manage postgres extensions, and batteries are included in pgBouncer. What we love most about Tembo is the absolutely amazing developer support we have received since coming on. The team really knows their stuff and are very customer focused.”