- ACID compliance ensures reliable and accurate transaction processing.
- Easy scalability to support your growing application demands.
- Strong out-of-the-box OLTP performance and reliability.
Tembo Transactional provides Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) capabilities to manage high volumes of transactions quickly and accurately. While your applications may vary in complexity and I/O intensity, our OLTP solution stands out due to its ACID compliance, ensuring reliable and accurate operations, and scalability to grow with application demands.
Managing sales transactions for an online retail platform.
OLTP systems process customer orders, update inventory levels, handle payments, and manage customer data in real-time. This ensures that the e-commerce platform can handle a high volume of transactions simultaneously without delays, providing a seamless shopping experience for customers.
Processing banking transactions such as withdrawals, deposits, and transfers.
OLTP systems enable banks to manage millions of transactions per day securely and efficiently. They ensure real-time processing of account updates, balance checks, and fund transfers, providing customers with instant access to their financial information and services.
Managing flight bookings and reservations.
OLTP systems handle the real-time processing of flight reservations, ticketing, and seat assignments. They allow airlines to manage availability, pricing, and customer data effectively, ensuring that customers can book flights, change reservations, and check in for flights in real-time.
PGAnalyze
PGAnalyze is a database monitoring solution that helps you achieve consistent database performance and availability through intelligent tuning advisors and continuous database profiling.
GraphQL
GraphQL is a query language for APIs.
pg_stat_statements
pg_stat_statements comes pre-installed and enabled.
Scalability
Offers the ability to scale resources up or down based on demand, ensuring optimal performance and cost-efficiency.
High Availability
Ensures databases are always available with built-in redundancy and failover mechanisms to minimize downtime.
Security
Implements robust security measures, including encryption at rest and in transit, as well as comprehensive access controls and auditing.
Performance Optimization
Features tools for monitoring and optimizing database performance, including query analysis and performance tuning.
Backup and Recovery
Provides automated backup solutions with options for point-in-time recovery, ensuring data integrity and protection against data loss.
Data Migration
Supports seamless data migration tools and services to move data from on-premises or other cloud environments.
Monitoring and Alerts
Includes advanced monitoring capabilities and configurable alerts to proactively manage and respond to potential issues.
Cost Management
Provides transparent pricing and cost management tools to help organizations optimize their cloud spending.
Support and Documentation
Access to comprehensive support services and detailed documentation to assist with troubleshooting and optimizing use.
Over 200 extensions that are installable with a click
Support for all Postgres workloads—including Transactional, Analytical, and AI
A variety of ecosystem and add ons that are also available with a click
- Automated backups, maintenance and updates.
- High availability options that ensure reliability and uptime.
- A wide selection of available Postgres extensions relevant to OLTP workloads.
Support for all Postgres workloads—including Transactional, Analytical, and AI