Sept 19, 2024 • 5 Min Read
SchoolAI's Success with Tembo
How Tembo Helped SchoolAI
SchoolAI wants to build a future where every student's
learning journey is as unique as they are. Designed for
K12 students with built-in monitoring and controls for
teachers, more than 12,000 teachers across 1,500
districts nationwide have adopted SchoolAI. The platform
offers AI tutors, interactive games, simulations,
well-being check-ins, a library of grade and
subject-specific activities, and dashboards offering
real-time feedback and moderation.
Due to ElephantSQL closing its doors, SchoolAI found themselves shopping for a database provider, specifically one that was well integrated with Pgvector. They were looking for a reliable database service and were attracted to the Postgres offerings that Tembo provides. SchoolAI initially started exploring Tembo’s capabilities in late February of 2024 and were impressed by the product and the level of help they received while exploring possibilities. By early March, they decided to fully migrate their databaseTembo for all their PostgreSQL needs.
SchoolAI considers themselves a strong advocate for simplifying the data stack and using Postgres for hosting critical services wherever possible. So far, they have implemented pgvector and pg_trgm extensions for RAG-based documents and website search. While they have yet to leverage some of the advanced features of Tembo, such as pgvectorize, they are excited to continue moving forward with this strategic partnership and exploring more Tembo products for future integrations.
Duane Johnson
Senior Software Engineer, SchoolAI
SchoolAI has been impressed with the reliability of the service and the level and promptness of assistance provided by Tembo. For instance, when they required a read-only replica, Tembo delivered it within days. Furthermore, another example of Tembo's exceptional support was when the Tembo support team identified and resolved a barrier SchoolAI had with Posthog. By submitting a PR to Posthog's open-source repository, Tembo’s team ensured that all SNI users, including Tembo's, benefited from the fix.
Duane Johnson
Senior Software Engineer, SchoolAI
Duane Johnson
Senior Software Engineer, SchoolAI
SchoolAI is experiencing solid growth, with data increasing by approximately 1 GB per day. They’ve recently increased their storage and compute to accommodate this growth. Moving forward, SchoolAI aims to better leverage Tembo-specific value propositions in AI and other services.
SchoolAI's journey with Tembo has been marked by reliability, proactive support, and expert assistance. As they continue to grow and explore new possibilities, Tembo remains a trusted partner in their database management needs. With a few improvements and continued collaboration, SchoolAI looks forward to unlocking even more potential with Tembo.
