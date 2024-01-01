SchoolAI's Success with Tembo

SchoolAI’s Database Management Challenges

SchoolAI wants to build a future where every student's learning journey is as unique as they are. Designed for K12 students with built-in monitoring and controls for teachers, more than 12,000 teachers across 1,500 districts nationwide have adopted SchoolAI. The platform offers AI tutors, interactive games, simulations, well-being check-ins, a library of grade and subject-specific activities, and dashboards offering real-time feedback and moderation.



Due to ElephantSQL closing its doors, SchoolAI found themselves shopping for a database provider, specifically one that was well integrated with Pgvector. They were looking for a reliable database service and were attracted to the Postgres offerings that Tembo provides. SchoolAI initially started exploring Tembo’s capabilities in late February of 2024 and were impressed by the product and the level of help they received while exploring possibilities. By early March, they decided to fully migrate their databaseTembo for all their PostgreSQL needs.