Choosing the Right Database for Arch’s Analytics Platform

“Tembo makes Postgres easy for us. We don’t have to worry about spinning up or tuning it. We get stacks that just work out of the box, and we know they are going to be tuned without having to do a spike. We now use Tembo to manage a fleet of over 20 production instances and a number of non-prod and development environments, and we’re excited to leverage Tembo for larger and larger workloads as our customers ask us for more specialized use cases. Tembo has become so fundamental to our platform that we don’t even think about alternatives anymore. When you’re not spending time thinking about your database, that’s how you know it’s a good solution.”

Cody Hanson Engineering Manager, Arch.dev