SQL Editor in the Tembo Cloud Dashboard UI

Oct 30, 2024 • 1 min read

Darren Baldwin

Darren Baldwin

Engineer
blog post hero image

We’ve introduced a new “SQL Editor” tab in the Tembo Cloud Dashboard UI, which lets you explore tables and edit + run queries directly from your browser! No need to open multiple tools when you want to make changes on the fly, or check that stuff’s behaving the way you expect it to.

There are some great features including:

  1. Table editor (edit, add, remove, filter)
  2. SQL runner (run any query you want from the browser)
  3. Switch between different schemas
  4. Advanced filtering, JSON support and formatting

You can find the SQL Editor tab in the sidebar after clicking on an instance:

sql_editor

Clicking on the “SQL Runner” button will allow you to write any arbitrary query and execute it against your database. Queries written in this view are automaticially persisted so you can leave and come back to the page without losing your work.

sql_runner

Powered by Drizzle Studio

Our SQL Editor is powered by Drizzle Studio and Tembo is proud to be sponsoring their amazing open-source Typescript ORM project:

drizzle_sponsor

tip Upvote and request new Tembo Cloud features

We love to hear from you about functionality that will make your life easier. Please feel free to suggest and upvote features via our public roadmap.

Share this article

hacker news icon twitter icon reddit icon linkedin icon linkedin icon mastodon icon

What's next?

Elephant logo Try Tembo Cloud for free
Github cat logo Star us on Github
Youtube play button logo Subscribe to our Youtube Channel
Github cat logo Subscribe to the RSS feed
X logo Follow us on X
Mastodon logo Follow us on Mastodon
Slack logo Join our Community Slack

Next post

Github cat logo

Introducing Tembo

Jan 18, 2023