Tembo AI offers robust capabilities for integrating advanced AI and machine learning technologies. The versatility and power of Tembo’s Stacks span across customer service, predictive analytics and beyond to enhance business operations, improve customer experiences, and drive innovation. These solutions combined make it easier for developers to build and deploy sophisticated AI & ML applications.

Integrate a chatbot that retrieves relevant information from your company’s knowledge base to provide accurate responses to customer queries about products, orders, and returns. Segment customers based on purchasing behavior and demographics to tailor marketing strategies and improve customer engagement.

Identify fraudulent transactions and activities by implementing models that detect fraudulent transactions in real-time through the analysis of patterns and anomalies in transaction data. Identify and group similar documents in large datasets, useful for legal document analysis and contract management.

AI-powered tools analyze user preferences and past behavior to suggest destinations, accommodations, and activities personalized to travelers. Virtual assistants and chatbots provide 24/7 customer support, answer common queries, and assist with bookings. AI predicts travel demand, helping companies optimize inventory and pricing strategies. Machine learning models predict delays and cancellations to manage disruptions and offer alternative solutions to affected travelers, thus enhancing customer experiences.

The RAG Stack allows users to define custom prompt templates with SQL and supports various embedding models, including those from Hugging Face’s Sentence Transformers, privately hosted models, and OpenAI.

The Machine Learning Stack is equipped with extensions like postgresml for training and running machine learning models, pgvector for vector similarity search, and pg_vectorize for embedding generation and vector search.

Customer Testimonial

“Tembo helps us leverage lower-cost LLMs.”

“We’re very Open-AI dependent right now, and slowly making our way towards more optionality. One of the reasons Tembo appeals here is that we can build some of our in-house services in a way that takes advantage of lower-cost LLMs – for example, using latest mxbai or nomic embeddings at ollama.com or RAG.”