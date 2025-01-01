The Cloud for
Multi-Workload Postgres
Deploy production-ready Postgres with AI, vector search, and 200+ extensions—all pre-configured and ready to scale.
Trusted by leading companies
Deploy production-ready Postgres with AI, vector search, and 200+ extensions—all pre-configured and ready to scale.
Trusted by leading companies
Tembo is a foundational part of our platform. We've been able to effortlessly provision, manage, and scale a fleet of databases to run a diverse array of workloads without having to hire a dedicated postgres expert to our team.
We like that 'limits' are only tied to the provisioned specs, not arbitrary decisions made by the provider. The automated backup system helps us avoid the stress of finding a reliable backup solution ourselves and the support of all Postgres extensions make this a long-term solution for us.
Maaahn...so excited for @tembo_io🔥💯
Tembo is a foundational part of our platform. We've been able to effortlessly provision, manage, and scale a fleet of databases to run a diverse array of workloads without having to hire a dedicated postgres expert to our team.
OMG!! @tembo_io is so cool 🔥 My admiration and respect towards @PostgreSQL quadrupled.
Tembo offers a great combination of superb products and excellent support.
We like that 'limits' are only tied to the provisioned specs, not arbitrary decisions made by the provider. The automated backup system helps us avoid the stress of finding a reliable backup solution ourselves and the support of all Postgres extensions make this a long-term solution for us.
Tembo is the only player who thinks about multi-tenant use cases at the core of the platform rather than an add-on. Combined with the simple flexibility of stacks, it's quickly growing as a share of our total database usage.
Maaahn...so excited for @tembo_io🔥💯
Tembo makes trying and using Postgres extensions easy, which has unlocked a world of possibilities with regards to the kinds of problems Postgres can solve for you.
The most beloved database on earth, now with enterprise-grade features and support.